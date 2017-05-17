Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

2 outsiders best 2 incumbents in Arnold council primary

Matthew Medsger | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 1:39 a.m.
Deb Vernon

Voters in Arnold chose outside perspective over experience Tuesday night, when two incumbent candidates were defeated in the race for the Democratic nomination for city council.

Joseph Bia and Deborah Castorina Vernon bested incumbent Councilmen Dave Horvat and Bill Charlton by wide margins Tuesday night, propelling them to run uncontested in November's election.

No Republican sought the nod for either of the city's two open seats.

Bia and Vernon, both new to politics, campaigned together on a platform focused on improving the city by helping the council, often at odds, work together.

Vernon, a fourth-generation Arnold resident, said she and Bia talked to hundreds of residents leading up to the primary. She said that over and over, the voters spoke of their frustration with the frequent state of impasse among the councilmen.

“I think from talking to them — and believe me, we have talked to hundreds of people — I think they, too, realize that it is time to get things done and that you can't stay stagnant forever. It's time to move forward and get some things done in the city of Arnold,” she said.

Vernon, an office manager, was quick to admit that she has some learning to do, but she said she looks forward to the task of learning exactly where the city stands.

“I am a novice at this. I just would like the time to take a look at things and see where we are. The present councilman who is in charge of finances does not give reports; I look forward to seeing what we have to work with and what we can accomplish,” she said.

Despite her inexperience, Vernon said the voters must have seen where her heart is: in the city she calls home.

“My interest has always been for the city of Arnold. I have seen nothing done for many, many months — almost two years — with the present council,” she said. “I look forward to making Arnold an even better place to raise families.”

Bia, a network engineer at the University of Pittsburgh, said he has listened to voters and knows what's on their minds.

“The biggest complaint I heard — even more than about crime and drugs — was the problems they incur with the water and sewage billing company,” he said. “I want to look into that to see what other alternatives there are.”

Bia said his stance on council, that it should strive to work in a professional manner, struck a chord with voters, who he thinks have grown tired of the council's inability to work as a team.

“I think they were tired of seeing the circus that occurs at the city council meetings. I hope to work with the other council members, as well as the mayor, in a professional manner.

“Whether you get along with the other folks or not, it is business, not personal,” he said. “... You are there to serve the folks of the city, not to serve your own agenda.”

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

