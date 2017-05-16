Mentecki, Aftanas grab Dem nods for New Kensington council

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Voters in New Kensington chose two incumbent candidates for nomination to city council during Tuesday's primary.

Councilmen Doug Aftanas and Todd Mentecki, who campaigned together, defeated fellow democrats Ronald C. Balla and Amos Glenn by a wide margin, most likely securing additional four year terms on council.

No Republican candidate ran for either of the city's two open council seats.

Aftanas is the newest and yet longest-serving councilman. He spent 12 years on council, from 2003-15, before not seeking re-election.

After Councilman John Regoli resigned in January, Aftanas was appointed to council by a panel of seven Westmoreland County judges to finish the last year of Regoli's term.

“I hope the voters voted based on our platform of credibility, experience and integrity,” said Aftanas. “Those are what (Mentecki) and I set out to promote and we stayed the course and worked hard to do just that.”

Aftanas said he looks forward to continuing to learn the nuances of the Public Safety Department, where he said he has a big job ahead of him.

“I have a lot of work to do in the public safety department. We're going to need to find more creative ways to come up with money to fight blight and to continue to make our departments strong,” he said.

Aftanas expressed gratitude to the voters who decided to give him their support.

“I feel absolutely relieved and ecstatic to be part of the city again for another full term.”

Mentecki has served two full terms on council and heads the accounts and finance committee.

“I want to thank the voters, it's an absolute honor to be reelected,” he said.

A financial planner, Mentecki said he was the voter's choice for council based on his platform of fiscal responsibility and the work he has done in the city.

“I believe they see progress. I believe we have a lot of new and exciting things about to happen in New Kensington.”

Mentecki echoed Aftanas' assertion, saying voters recognized the honesty in both of them.

“I believe they chose us based on our integrity, which is very important to me. We ran a very clean campaign,” he said.

Balla and Glenn could not be reached for comment.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.