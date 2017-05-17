Dem takes primary win over longtime Vandergrift mayor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Barbara Turiak defeated incumbent Lou Purificato for the Democratic Party nomination for Vandergrift mayor Tuesday.

Turiak received 232 votes, while Purifcato got 161.

There were 128 Republican write-in votes.

“I am very pleased,” said Turiak, 63. “I have a good support team that definitely helped me quite a bit.”

Turiak said she thinks the time she spent talking with residents leading up to the election helped her win. “I think a lot of people got to know me a little bit better.”

Purificato, 81, who has been mayor for 14 years, said this was the last time he would run for office.

“If I had to do it (again), I'd do it the same way,” Purificato said of his time as mayor.

Council races

Incumbents Brian Carricato, Lenny Collini, Christine Wilson along with first-time candidate Pete Basile received the Democratic nominations for Vandergrift Council.

Incumbent Frank Moliterno lost.

“I'm honored,” Basile said. “I just want to see the town do better.”

Basile received the most votes, with 268.

“I never imagined, because I didn't really politic,” he said.

Carricato said he was happy with the voter turnout.

“The people spoke,” he said. “They did make a change.”

Carricato said he looks forward to hopefully working with some fresh faces in the borough.

“No matter what, I think everybody has the best interest of the town at their heart,” he said.

“I look forward to working with the new mayor and see ideas that she can bring to the table,” he said.

Carricato said he hopes to again receive support from voters in November.

Collini said although he was hoping to continue working with all of the incumbents, he is open to working with new people, too.

“It was a hard fight,” he said.

Casimer Maszgay ran unopposed for the Republican nomination. There 194 votes for Republican write-ins.

Calls to Christine Wilson and Frank Moliterno were not immediately returned late Tuesday.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.