Leechburg Area advances 4 newcomers, 1 incumbent

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Four newcomers and one incumbent received the nominations for the Leechburg Area School Board during Tuesday's primary.

First-time candidates Candi Stewart, Kevin Hengelbrok, Darius Lovelace and Danielle Lovelace received the Democratic Party's nomination for the four-year seats.

Stewart, Darius Lovelace, Danielle Lovelace and incumbent Kathryn Vargo received the Republican nomination for those same seats. The Lovelaces are brother- and sister-in-law.

Vargo received both party nominations for the two-year seat.

Stewart said she thinks Leechburg has a lot to offer as a district and wants to be part of keeping it viable.

“I'm looking forward to moving ahead and doing what I can to keep Leechburg a stable and safe district for our kids,” Stewart said.

She said having some new board members to go along with the new district administration could be a good thing.

“It's like a fresh start for the district,” Stewart said.

Danielle Lovelace said she's glad to be one step closer to being on the board.

“I just think it's an exciting time,” she said. “I think that we're looking for some change.”

Darius Lovelace said he looks forward to some fresh perspectives on the board.

“We're headed in the right direction now,” he said.

Vargo and Kengelbrok did not immediately return messages left late Tuesday night.

Incumbant Terri Smith lost for the four-year and two-year seat. Incumbant Angelique Richards and first-time candidate Melanie Knight lost for the four-year seat.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.