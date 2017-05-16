Carter wins Tarentum mayor nod

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For Tarentum council president Eric Carter, it looks like third time's the charm.

At least in the Democratic primary.

The longtime councilman won over the Democrats for mayor Tuesday against incumbent Carl Magnetta Jr., according to Allegheny County's unofficial election results.

On the Democratic ballot, Carter received 145 votes to Magnetta's 119.

On the Republican ballot, there were 61 write-in votes — and that's where Magnetta might remain in the race in November.

Carter has been a borough councilman for 15 years. He was emotional as he discussed his Democratic primary win late Tuesday.

“I knew it would be close, and I think Carl as well felt it would be close,” Carter said. “To be honest, I didn't think I would actually win it, so it actually came as a huge surprise to me. I figured it would come maybe within a few votes.

“I appreciate the efforts that Carl put in and the fight that he put up.”

Carter lost to Magnetta in the Democratic primary in 2011 and 2013.

He expects to face Magnetta again in November, indicating that Magnetta probably received most of the Republican write-in votes.

“My projection is I'm going to have to fight hard again in November, which I'm willing to do,” he said.

Magnetta has been mayor since 2009.

He was appointed to the position after the death of longtime Mayor James Wolfe, who was Carter's grandfather.

Though disappointed in the voter turnout, Magnetta said he was thankful for those who showed up to vote.

He also believes he won the Republican nomination through the write-ins, but must wait until Allegheny County elections officials certify the results.

“The Republicans (came) out and supported me in write-ins,” Magnetta said. “They'll probably be another race in November.”

Looking forward to November, Carter said he will continue to focus on the 2nd Ward he represents and his duties as council president.

He said he has a good relationship with Tarentum police Chief Bill Vakulick and that he will recommend council retain him as chief.

“I have the upmost respect and support of Chief Vakulick and the entire police force,” he said. “I got (a) real closeness with him through my late grandfather, through him being mayor, and he had a lot of respect for my grandfather. So once I got on council, that drove our relationship, and I've had nothing but great respect for the man.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.