Valley News Dispatch

Cheswick Mayor Carroll gets borough's backing in primary
Madasyn Czebiniak | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 1:39 a.m.

Cheswick Mayor Daniel Carroll is one step closer to keeping his seat following the Republican primary race against political newcomer Norman DeLay.

“I'm very thrilled,” Carroll said. “It's just such a relief to have this happen, that the town's supporting me.”

There were 381 ballots cast for mayor, according to Alle­gheny County's unofficial election results. On the Republican ballot, Carroll received 87 votes.

Both men said they were unsure about the 125 write-in votes on the Democratic ballot.

Carroll believes he may have also won that, but DeLay was told he had enough votes to challenge Carroll in the November general election.

“I don't know,” DeLay said. “I'll know more tomorrow after everything's been tallied.”

Carroll, who has been mayor for 12 years, was pleased with the Republican support he received.

“I want to thank the whole community and what a great job that they did coming out,” Carroll said.

One of his future goals, pending a general election win in November, is to get the borough “back on track.”

“I want to make sure any of the pension issues are taken care of, our police chief is taken care of, things that we have to get on a good heel moving forward,” Carroll said.

DeLay, who received 47 Republican ballot votes, was disappointed in the results.

“I guess the people in Cheswick don't want any change,” said DeLay, who despite having no prior political experience expressed passion to make the borough better. “I figured that people in the town would want something better for the community, but apparently they don't.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

