Sense of duty, desire for change on Alle-Kiski voters' minds in primary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It was a slow day for poll workers in Tuesday's primary election, as fewer than a quarter of registered Democrats and Republicans were expected to vote.

Among those who did come to the polls, some said they voted out of a sense of duty and others said they were hoping for change locally.

Jill Harris of Arnold arrived at Valley Middle School in Arnold just minutes before the polls closed. A Democrat, Harris said she votes every time she can, “because it's my God-given right as an American.”

Valerie Conway, a Republican in Springdale, said she always votes.

“It's one of those things I feel very passionate about,” she said. “I try never to miss.”

Conway was primarily interested in voting for the Allegheny Valley School Board, which was a good thing because the Republican ballot for mayor and council was blank. She could've written people in but chose not to.

“I vote for whoever is best for the position,” she said.

Bill Michalak has been a judge of elections in Springdale for 15 years. He said turnout was running a bit short toward the end of the day at Open Bible Church.

“If we hit 200, it will be good,” Constable Gladys Cendrowski said at the polling location at the Springdale Borough Building. “It's just been really slow. It's been slow from the beginning.”

With a crowded field for school board and among Democrats for Springdale offices such as mayor, Michalak said there were more people than usual working the poll, as candidates and their surrogates made last-ditch appeals for votes.

But because of blanks on the ballot, in particular among Republicans for borough offices, it was taking longer for some people to vote as they wrote in candidates.

Vivian Logan, a Republican, spent a long time at a voting machine at the borough building typing in write-ins.

“If I know the people that are Democrats and I feel they are doing a good job, that's who I'll vote for,” she said.

Kristen White of New Kensington barely made it to the polls.

After leaving her job at the YMCA Tuesday afternoon, White locked her keys in her car. White said she rushed to the polls after she got them out, hoping to make it before 8 p.m.

“I made it!” she said as she pulled up to the polls at United Presbyterian Church on Fifth Avenue. The 38-year-old Democrat said she had a simple reason for voting: change.

“It's time for something different in this city,” she said. “We need change.”

Leechburg resident Michelle Roberts, 54, was voting Tuesday evening about an hour before the polls closed.

She said the Leechburg Area School Board race prompted her to vote.

“It's taxes, basically,” she said. “I just want somebody on there that's going to represent you as a taxpayer without special interests.”

Ed Bono, minority inspector at the polling station in Leechburg, said they saw a decent turnout of about 350 voters. He said there are around 1,250 registered.

“It was better than we expected,” Bono said.

Conway said it's a shame many people didn't bother to vote Tuesday.

“This is one of the few free things we get to do. You can't complain if you haven't voted,” she said. “At least if you made a choice, you have a right to complain.

“Get out there and vote. Run if you want to make a difference.”

Tribune-Review staff writers Emily Balser, Matthew Medsger and Brian C. Rittmeyer contributed.