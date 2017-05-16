Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Harrison police nab burglars who bagged cash and firearms
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 3:36 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Two homeless men are accused of stealing thousands of dollars, three handguns, a high-caliber semi-automatic rifle and other valuables in Harrison last month, township police said Tuesday.

Police arrested Eric Woods, 19, whose last known address was in the township's Natrona Heights section, and Troy Vickers, 25, previously of Brackenridge, said Chief Mike Klein.

Klein said police are searching for a third man in connection with the April 7 break-in and burglary at the Village Green Apartments.

The break-in happened at about 10 p.m.

The men are accused of taking about $10,000 in cash, at least $2,000 in gold and silver coins, a .357- Magnum caliber revolver, a .22-caliber pistol, a .22-caliber Derringer, and the rifle.

The burglars pushed a gun safe onto its side and pried it open, according to Detective Joseph Signorella.

Woods is accused of using a computer to learn how to break into that type of safe.

The three men went to a Tarentum address to split up the loot, police said.

Woods and Vickers are accused of burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy and not being alloweed to possess a gun.

Vickers also is charged with flight to avoid apprehension.

Both men were taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Woods in held there in lieu of $20,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing in Brackenridge on May 25 by District Judge Carolyn Bengel.

Vickers is held on a probation violation.

Police have not yet revealed the name of the third man.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @Chuck Biedka.

