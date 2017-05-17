Grocery chain Aldi eyes expansion in Alle-Kiski Valley, promises jobs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A lot of things are different about grocery store chain Aldi compared with its competitors.

Carts are an obvious one — a quarter is required to remove a buggy from the racks — and the company sells, but does not hand out, grocery bags.

Perhaps the least obvious difference, though, is the chain's recent and rapid expansion.

The company, founded in Germany and known for low-cost food and limited variety, has been expanding rapidly in the United States — more than doubling the number of stateside stores in the last 10 years.

Aldi's rapid expansion has already hit markets in Western Pennsylvania — there are 19 stores within 25 miles of the Valley News Dispatch's Tarentum office.

With stores in Lower Burrell and Kittanning already in place, Aldi is working to staff a new store set to open near Tarentum by the end of the year. The company held a hiring event Wednesday at the Lower Burrell store along Leechburg Road.

Company officials would not reveal a location for the new store.

This much is known: By the end of 2018, there will be nearly 2,000 Aldi stores from coast to coast, according to J.R. Perry, Aldi Saxonburg Division vice president.

“We already have more than 1,600 stores in 35 states, serving more than 40 million customers every month,” he said.

Perry said that by 2018, the company aims to expand its customer base to 45 million a month. In February, the company announced a $1.6 billion investment in its U.S.-based stores.

If interest alone is a measurement, then the hiring event was a success: dozens of would-be employees turned up despite its early morning start.

Ryan McLane, 21, of Verona said he hopes to land a job with the company for a simple reason — one Aldi claims sets it apart: the pay.

“They pay more than other grocery stores,” he said. “I have experience working as a bagger and in the bakery, so I know what kind of pay you can usually get. They offer more, so I really hope I get the job.”

According to the company's event flier, a store associate's pay starts at $11.75 to $12.50 per hour.

Information published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows median retail pay in the United States hovers around $10.90 per hour.

Glassdoor.com, a website dedicated to gathering crowd-sourced data on job markets, shows a similar median throughout the retail world.

In comparison, retail giant Wal-Mart generally pays new employees $9 per hour, according to its website.

When asked if Aldi pays more than other retailers, Alex Baloga, vice president of external relations for the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association, said, “Yes and no.

“I think generally in the industry you see retailers trying to compete with each other for the retention and recruitment of good employees,” Baloga said. “They want to keep good people and treat them fairly and treat them well, so they recruit people with good wages.

“I would say Aldi is in line with a lot of other food retailers. We're seeing this across the retail food industry: that wages are going up, in general.”

Higher than average employee pay just makes good business sense, according to Perry, who says it is “one way we recruit and retain the best and brightest talent.”

McLane said he hopes to find himself at the upper end of Aldi's pay scale but that he'll take whatever he's offered.

Shawnti Lee, 29, of New Kensington said the money is part of why she and her boyfriend, Kenneth Daugherty, 25, found themselves filling out applications.

“The money is good,” she said. “Plus, it's right on the bus route.”

Daugherty said he is out of work, so the opportunity to apply at Aldi came at a perfect time. He said his previous employer, Burger King, wouldn't offer Daugherty benefits.

Aldi, on the other hand, offers health insurance and dental benefits to employees who work at least 25 hours.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.