Valley News Dispatch

Drug sweep nets 3 in New Kensington
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 4:48 p.m.

State police and Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday rounded up three alleged heroin and cocaine dealers in New Kensington, said

Westmoreland County Sheriff Jon Held.

Christopher James McClinton, 22, of East Eighth Avenue, Tarentum, is accused of attempting to deliver heroin to a buyer at the Kmart along Tarentum Bridge Road at about 5:30 p.m. Monday. The buyer was a deputy.

Arrested with him was Sean Talley, 18, no address given, who was a passenger inside the Ford Taurus driven by McClinton.

He is accused of texting that he was on the way to deliver 50 heroin packets – a brick – for about $285.

Deputies Robby Orbin and John Dixon were waiting in a car parked at the Sunoco A Plus across the street.

When McClinton drove up, they arrested him and Talley, according to an arrest report filed by Orbin.

McClinton allegedly had six heroin packets, $256 in cash and a cell phone on him.

Orbin's affidavit said Talley had a stolen pistol in his waistband. He also had 50 heroin packets, two plastic bags with 9 grams of crack cocaine, a plastic bag with marijuana, a digital scale and a cellphone.

”We are seeking to help local departments with heroin suspects,” the sheriff said.

Talley hadn't been arraigned by 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

New Kensington police Chief James Klein said another suspect was arrested in a separate bust with about 10 bricks – 500 – heroin packets.

Klein said state police are handling that case.

State police were not returning calls for comment and the suspect had yet to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter@Chuck Biedka.

