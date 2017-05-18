Highlands School District reviews technology goals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Highlands School District is pondering what its technology goals and needs will be over the next five years.

Bill Phillips, the district's technology director, said various upgrades to its information technology will enable the district to increase bandwidth, provide redundancy in event of equipment failure, increase security and provide the ability to handle more streaming video and other multi-media applications.

He told the school board this week the district needs to establish “a hardware refresh cycle” to keep equipment up to date.

He said the elementary centers, Fawn, Fairmount and Grandview, all recently had their infrastructure updated.

He said a similar rewiring project is scheduled this summer for the high school and middle school.

In addition, he said the district needs to replace its Lenovo laptop computers and the HP tablet devices, which are either nearing their end of useful life — or beyond it.

Phillips estimates that updating the wireless system would cost about $100,000 and the wiring project would probably cost $70,000 to $75,000.

He had not priced new computer devices but estimated they would be in the ballpark of $250,000.

Board member Eric Miles, finance chairman, noted none of the upgrades are included in next school year's budget.

But Superintendent Michael Bjalobok said the federal E-rate program would reimburse the district for much of the cost.

Other items Phillips believes need to be addressed:

• An upgrade in the district's server/storage area since the current one is near capacity. That will allow for future system growth and provide redundancy in the event of a system failure.

• He said the current security of anti-virus/anti-malware applications is not sufficient to protect the district from the advanced threats of today.

• A disaster recovery plan is needed in order to restore information technology functions in the event of a disaster that would require regular backups of all data and systems.

• Replacing the district's phone system, which is 15 years old.

• Making sure there is education and training for students and faculty to ensure they know how to use the system and how to avoid online threats.

• Providing professional development and IT support, including a “tech committee” of students, teachers and residents, as well as information technology professionals, to provide feedback and ideas on what the system should have.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.