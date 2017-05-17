West Penn Power tracking down cause of power faults in Springdale area

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

West Penn Power crews were working Wednesday morning to find the cause of intermittent power failures in the Springdale area, a company spokesman said.

Borough residents were saying on social media that their power had turned off-and-on as a dozen times.

An unknown number of customers in the borough and Springdale Township were believed to be affected, West Penn Power spokesman Todd Meyers said.

Meyers said crews were checking for malfunctioning equipment at a substation behind the Pittsburgh Mills mall. They were also out checking the line itself.

“They're patrolling the line right now, driving or walking every portion of line trying to see if there's a tree branch or something that's coming into the line or if there's an obvious problem,” he said around 10:30 a.m. “So far they have not found anything sticking out as an obvious problem.”

Additional crews are being brought out to test equipment and the current flowing through the lines, to narrow down where the problem is.

Springdale area residents had reported similar problems with their power repeatedly turning off and on last week. Meyers said no cause was found for the issue then, and it seemed to have stopped on its own.

Wednesday's issue is probably related to what was happening last week, he said. Warming weather could also be a cause, as equipment on the verge of breaking will do so as demand increases.

Temperatures on Wednesday were forecast to near and possibly break the record high of 91 set in 1900.

Meyers advised customers to be using surge protectors with electronics, especially computers. But he said there is no particular threat to home electronics with the current issue.

Customers who suspect their electronics may have been damaged can file a claim with the company at 800-686-0021.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.