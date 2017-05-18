Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Ethnic intimidation, assault case in West Deer could crumble
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, May 18, 2017, 12:06 a.m.
Raymond Warner Jr. (2014 photo)
Courtesy of the Allegheny County Jail
George Palmer
Courtesy of the Allegheny County Jail
Hope Anna Gorham

Updated 11 minutes ago

Unless the alleged victim is located, charges of ethnic intimidation, assault and robbery will be dismissed against a West Deer couple, authorities said.

On Wednesday, a preliminary hearing was postponed until May 31 for George Palmer and his girlfriend, Hope Anna Gorham, both 32, of Oak Street in Russellton.

Palmer and Gorham are accused of conspiring to beat and rob a dark-skinned Hispanic man over drugs at their residence last week.

The alleged victim, who was using the alias “Marcus Pope” is actually Raymond Warner Jr., 30, of Pittsburgh, authorities said.

Police said he sometimes stays in the Alle-Kiski Valley, but police haven't been able to find him since they found him dazed, beaten and shoeless on Oak Street on the night of the incident.

Warner is wanted for failing to show up for his trial in a 2014 aggravated assault case in Tarentum.

An Allegheny County sheriff's deputy said Warner also is wanted for a separate drug case and a warrant from Westmoreland County.

If Warner doesn't testify about the alleged assault in West Deer on May 10, Palmer still will be charged with drug possession, West Deer police Chief Jon Lape said.

His defense attorney, Patrick K. Nightingale, on Tuesday didn't oppose the two-week delay.

He said Palmer is “apparently being treated OK in the Allegheny County Jail” and given the benefit of the doubt because he is accused but not convicted of ethnic intimidation.

Palmer and Gorham are in the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond each pending the preliminary hearing.

Palmer also is dealing with a state probation violation.

Gorham was charged last month with allegedly driving under the influence of a drug or alcohol in West Deer. A preliminary hearing in that case has been rescheduled until June.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, or cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Chuck Biedka.

