Leechburg Area School Board nomination winners sorted out

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Four newcomers and one incumbent received nominations to Leechburg Area School Board in Tuesday's primary.

An earlier report on the election incorrectly listed those who received the nominations.

The correct candidates are newcomers Candi Stewart, Melanie Knight, Danielle Lovelace and Darius Lovelace. All four won both the Democratic Party and Republican Party's nominations for the four-year seats.

The Lovelaces are brother-in-law and sister-in-law.

Incumbent Terri Smith received both party nominations for the two-year seat.

Knight, who was left out of the original election report as a winner, said she is grateful for the voter support.

“I look forward to representing the district well and hopefully making the changes that we need,” she said.

Knight said she looks forward to having some new faces and fresh ideas on the board.

“People were expecting a change, and I'm hoping that we can make them a little more happy than they are now,” she said.

Smith, also left out of the original election report as a winner, didn't immediately respond to a message left Wednesday.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.