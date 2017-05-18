Arnold halfway house resident charged with having child pornography

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man living in an Arnold halfway house has been charged with possessing child pornography.

Wilder Bancroft, 49, whose last known address was in Greensburg, faces five counts of child pornography and three counts of criminal use of a communication facility, according to online court records.

The incident began in March when Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt went to the Alle-Kiski Pavilion to look into a report of child pornography on an inmate's cellphone, an affidavit said.

The residence is a halfway house for criminals who are finishing prison sentences.

Doutt was shown a phone that belonged to Bancroft and on it he saw numerous images of what he believed to be child porn, the affidavit said.

Police confiscated the phone and a search warrant was executed in April.

The results showed a number of photos of nude young males, some of which showed the males in sexual acts, the affidavit said.

Bancroft remained in the Westmoreland County Prison on Thursday on a $10,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. May 25 before District Judge Frank Pallone Jr. in New Kensington.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.