Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Arnold halfway house resident charged with having child pornography
Madasyn Czebiniak | Thursday, May 18, 2017, 11:50 p.m.

Updated 8 minutes ago

A man living in an Arnold halfway house has been charged with possessing child pornography.

Wilder Bancroft, 49, whose last known address was in Greensburg, faces five counts of child pornography and three counts of criminal use of a communication facility, according to online court records.

The incident began in March when Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt went to the Alle-Kiski Pavilion to look into a report of child pornography on an inmate's cellphone, an affidavit said.

The residence is a halfway house for criminals who are finishing prison sentences.

Doutt was shown a phone that belonged to Bancroft and on it he saw numerous images of what he believed to be child porn, the affidavit said.

Police confiscated the phone and a search warrant was executed in April.

The results showed a number of photos of nude young males, some of which showed the males in sexual acts, the affidavit said.

Bancroft remained in the Westmoreland County Prison on Thursday on a $10,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. May 25 before District Judge Frank Pallone Jr. in New Kensington.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.