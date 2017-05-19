Informant helped police nab drug dealers in New Kensington
Updated 55 minutes ago
An alleged drug deal in the Kmart parking lot on Tarentum Bridge Road in New Kensington earlier this week led to two arrests and netted heroin, cocaine, marijuana and a stolen gun, according to police statements from the Trib's news partner WPXI.
The drug bust on Monday by State Police and sheriffs was set up by a confidential informant who tried to buy a brick of heroin for $285, according to police documents.
Confiscated drugs included more than 50 stamp bags of heroin, nine grams of cocaine, and marijuana.
Christopher McClinton, 22, of Tarentum was charged with manufacturing, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture and possession of controlled substances and conspiracy. His preliminary hearing is set for May 25 before New Kensington Magistrate Judge Frank Pallone. After his arraignment, McClinton posted the $25,000 bail.
A 17-year old who was sitting in the car with McClinton had a stolen 9 mm gun on his waist and magazine clip under his thigh, according to police. The teenager is currently in a juvenile detention center.
Police made more drug busts involving 560 stamp bags of heroin.