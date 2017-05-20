Recently retired Penn State New Kensington professor reflects on fruits of his labor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Access Penn State's virtual nature trail and Hamilton's blogs — “Ecologist's Notebook” and “Between Stones and Trees,” an exploration of hikes in Western Pennsylvania — at www.psu.edu/dept/nkbiology/naturetrail .

Standing on Roaring Run Trail in Kiski Township on a recent spring morning, Bill Hamilton retells the story of dainty lady garden clubs counting wildflower species by the dozens more than a century ago.

Preceding them, Native Americans spent summers along the banks of the Kiski River feasting on the bounty of freshwater mussels, discarding the empty shells in piles.

A popular faculty member at Penn State New Kensington, Hamilton retired recently as an assistant professor of biology and coordinator of the campus' honors program.

After his 34-year tenure at Penn State, Hamilton leaves a legacy of sharing with his almost 10,000 students, the finer points of local ecology, history, physiology, cellular biology, world travel and more.

His students surveyed local flora and fauna. They danced with blue-footed boobies in the Galapagos Islands when Hamilton was co-coordinator of the school's international travel program.

Beloved teacher

A native of Houston, Hamilton said he lost his Lone Star State accent after spending winters studying for his doctorate at Syracuse University.

A Kiski Township resident, he also holds degrees from Texas Tech University, Ohio State University and SUNY-College of Environmental Science and Forestry. He also was enrolled for several years in medical school.

When he finished his doctorate and sent out hundreds of job inquiries, he found an opening for a teacher of ecology and anatomy at Penn State New Kensington.

It turned out to be a perfect fit.

Hamilton's passions for knowledge, nature and teaching earned him a 2003 George W. Atherton award for excellence in undergraduate teaching. He was one of only four teachers chosen from a pool of 5,213 faculty members of the Penn State University system.

However, the real fruits of his labor are his students.

Kirk E. Dineley is now a research scientist and associate professor in pharmacology at Midwestern University in Downers Grove, Ill. He said Hamilton changed the way he thought about who he could be.

“Like many students at the New Kensington campus, I was a working-class kid from a family that had no college education,” Dineley wrote in a recent letter to the Tribune-Review.

His original plan was to take only the courses necessary to get a good-paying job.

“But the biology classes I had with Dr. Hamilton changed me in a way that I did not expect: I became excited about knowledge, and I saw that Dr. Hamilton and other people like him were offering me the opportunity to become truly educated,” Dineley wrote.

It wasn't just Hamilton's knowledge that got to his students. It was his unassuming and friendly, almost folksy nature.

“When I was in his classes, I was never bored,” wrote Ava Witter, 21, of Monroeville, who graduated from Penn State with a degree in veterinary and biomedical sciences.

“For some reason it always felt like he was telling a story rather than lecturing,” she said, “and I was always hooked.”

Love of Alle-Kiski Valley

For those who were not in his classroom, Hamilton's legacy is apparent in developing the walking trails at the PSNK campus in Upper Burrell.

He, along with his wife and colleague, Deborah Sillman, took the local outdoor experience a step further and built a virtual nature trail online.

Hamilton's nature blog has focused on the historical ecology of Western Pennsylvania and hiking in Western Pennsylvania.

In retirement, Hamilton plans to hit the trails more and regain his “hiking legs,” which were quite sturdy in years past when he hiked with his wife throughout the region.

“We used to do 12 miles a day without a problem,” he said. “Well, we would actually be happy to see the old Subaru at the end.”

Hamilton has been trekking the Roaring Run Trail since it was “a mess” when he and his family arrived in Kiski Township in the 1980s. The trail was a path littered with artifacts of its former life as a railroad and an illegal dump.

“The kids would find (railroad) spikes and thought they were cool,” he said.

With mine pollution, the Kiski River “was a desert,” Hamilton said.

The landscape was marred by the yellow stains of sulfuric acid drippings, drainage from abandoned coal mines, he said.

Efforts by the nonprofit Roaring Run Watershed Association, of which Hamilton was a charter member, turned around the once heavily polluted river and forest.

“This is a place that has taken hits that should have devastated it,” he said.

“When people take ownership, they can do great things.”

It's a different forest now, Hamilton said, one he knows very well.

On a recent walk on the trail, he pointed out the remnants of the lock walls of the former Pennsylvania Main Line Canal while simultaneously identifying the melodic whistle of Baltimore orioles singing overhead.

The billows of lilac-like wildflowers on tall, slender stems along the trail are not phlox, Hamilton pointed out, but dame's rocket.

He knows his tree inventory, too.

Lots of maples with hope of more oak trees to diversify the forest. Hamilton casually correlates acorn harvests with the emergence of more oak tree seedlings.

All good news for the trail and its environs.

“The comeback impresses me and relieves me to no end,” he said.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at mthomas@tribweb.com.