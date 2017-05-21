Catholics in Alle-Kiski Valley take planned church consolidations in stride

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Merging nine of the Alle-Kiski Valley's Roman Catholic parishes may be easier to accept intellectually than emotionally, some of the impacted parishioners said Saturday.

On Friday, Bishop David A. Zubik, who leads the Pittsburgh Diocese, announced mergers are planned to start late next year in Allegheny and the five other counties of the diocese. But some changes will likely continue much longer.

The diocese said parishes having trouble meeting budget may be consolidated first starting late next year, but other consolidations may take up to five years to complete.

Pittsburgh Diocese plans to reduce nine campuses in the Valley to three.

The nine are: St. Alphonsus in Springdale; Holy Family in Creighton, East Deer; St. Joseph in Natrona, Harrison; Holy Martyrs in Tarentum; Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament, Natrona Heights, Harrison; Our Lady of Victory in Harwick, Springdale Township; St. Pio of Pietreleina in Blawnox; and Transfiguration Parish in Russellton, West Deer.

Also subject to consolidation is St. Joseph Parish in Cabot, Butler County.

Bishop Zubik did not say which church buildings in the diocese would close.

Bernie Rykaczweski of Harrison, who was on his way to Saturday services at Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament, said there are few solutions.

“The population is decreasing in our churches,” he said.

Like many, he thinks Blessed Sacrament will remain open largely because of the schools connected to the church, Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament School and St. Joseph High School.

“But who knows?” he said. Like most interviewed, he said he would find a parish to worship in.

Elaine Jones, of Harrison's Natrona Heights neighborhood, said she wouldn't be happy if Blessed Sacrament were to close, a thought many think improbable.

“I would go to the Catholic Church in Lower Burrell or Freeport,” she said.

Vickie Roolf of Tarentum is music director at Holy Martyrs. She has been a member there since 1952, she was married there and her children had First Holy Communion there. She has played the organ for many Masses and has attended many funerals.

“At a church like this, you know everybody and their grandmother,” Roolf said.

At the same time, she said, financial needs and not having enough parish priests is making consolidation a necessary — perhaps even belated — fact of life.

“I think this is something that should have been done a long time ago,” she said.

“We have to learn to work together to ensure our faith can be accessible to all,” said Rebecca Killian, who attends St. Alphonsus with her family.

She said there were only six or seven youngsters who celebrated First Holy Communion at St. Alphonsus this year.

“For many years, there were two classes for the children because there were so many,” she said.

With economic realities and many parishioners getting older, changes are needed. But the faithful will continue to worship.

“Just because the buildings may change doesn't diminish our personal commitments,” Killian said. “While we'll miss our small parish families, we'll become part of a larger congregation that will ensure our Catholic traditions will continue.”

Jon Love of Harrison, who attends Blessed Sacrament, said merger discussions have been going on for at least three years.

The diocese is “managing a stressful situation in a reasonably good way,” he said. The diocese is doing a good job of listening and incorporating ideas when possible, he said. “The Church has asked for input, and they're doing as good a job as they can,” he said.

“It's a must, so we need to get to it,” said Dorothy Rotto of Brackenridge, who attends Blessed Sacrament.

Many parishioners noted that change is necessary and people should embrace the positive as the church seeks to accomplish its duties.

She said there are fewer parishioners, many are older, and there are not enough priests to go around.

“Our Valley is getting older,” said the Rev. Kenneth E. Kezmarsky, pastor at Holy Martyrs Parish.

The parish was formed in 1992 after an earlier consolidation by the diocese.

Kezmarsky said the congregation at one time had more than 700 member families. No longer. “In the past six years alone, I have buried over 100 (parishioners),” he said.

“It's the same for other churches, both Catholic and Protestant,” he said.

Other impacted Valley priests declined to comment or didn't return phone calls for comment.

Consolidation has already happened in Lawrenceville and Bloomfield, said David Kuczynski of Lawrenceville, who was attending Mass at Blessed Sacrament so he could attend a meeting in Tarentum.

“We're big enough to accept this,” Kuczynski said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ChuckBiedka.