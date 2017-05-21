Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fire chief: Residents were set to move into burned Oakmont duplex this week
Chuck Biedka | Sunday, May 21, 2017, 7:51 p.m.
CHUCK BIEDKA | Tribune-Review
Fire damaged a townhouse along Allegheny Avenue in Oakmont early Saturday. The unit was being prepared for someone to move into it this week. No one was hurt and firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within an hour. The construction of the unit helped firefighters.

Updated 2 minutes ago

The owner of a brand new duplex townhouse in the Rivers Edge of Oakmont development was supposed to move in this week, but the home caught fire early Saturday.

But Oakmont fire Chief Dave Carroll said the duplex's construction limited the damage from what it could have been. The townhouse, along Allegheny Avenue within sight of the Allegheny River, is part of a housing development that continues to be built out.

No one was injured, Carroll said.

He said flames and heavy smoke were reported when the call came in at about 1:30 a.m.

Six fire companies assisted Oakmont volunteers, including a second alarm that helped get the fire under control within an hour.

The chief said the fire's origin has not yet been determined. He said a routine investigation is underway by the Allegheny County Fire Marshal's Office.

Carroll said the townhouse was built with firewalls, and that greatly assisted firefighters.

The firewalls kept the flames from burning through to the connected residence, he said. Firefighters kept the fire off the roof of the second unit, which has been sold but is not yet complete, he said.

The chief could not identify whoever intends to move into the burned unit.

“It's sad,” Carroll said.

Carroll complimented the firefighters. Blawnox and Oakmont stayed at the scene until after 3 a.m. and Oakmont's volunteers were able to return to their station at about 6 a.m.

An adjacent unit is occupied by Abbie Skupien, said her mother, Patty Skupien, of Plum.

“The developer said that the burned unit will be like new in 30 days,” she said.

The developer wasn't available for comment Sunday.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @Chuck Biedka.

