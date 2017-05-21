Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Man dies in 3-vehicle crash on Route 56 in Lower Burrell, road shut down
Chuck Biedka | Sunday, May 21, 2017, 8:36 p.m.
CHUCK BIEDKA | Tribune-Review
Lower Burrell Detective Sgt. Jason Napier investigates a serious three-car accident Sunday evening on Route 56 near Leechburg Road and Puckety Church Road. A truck also involved can be seen in the background.

An unidentified driver has died in a three-car crash Sunday night on Route 56 in Lower Burrell.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that a victim in the wreck had died. A name wasn't released pending notification of next of kin. Police at the scene could not identify the man.

The accident occurred at about 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of Puckety Church Road.

Route 56 was shut down in both directions as a result and still was closed at 9:30 p.m.

It was expected to remain closed for several hours. A state police accident reconstruction team had been called in to assist Lower Burrell's investigation.

Traffic was routed through a Rite Aid pharmacy driveway to get around the wreck scene.

