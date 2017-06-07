Hundreds take part in Relay For Life in Oakmont to benefit American Cancer Society

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Patty Panza has taken a chemotherapy pill for 12 years to treat her leukemia — and will have to for the rest of her life, but she doesn't let it get her down.

"I'm good. I try to push through it," said Panza, 65. "You take what God gives you, and you work with it."

In 2005, doctors diagnosed Panza, of Aspinwall, with what they told her is a treatable form of leukemia. She spoke Saturday about her cancer experience along with her sister and caregiver, Elaine Panza, during the 17th annual Riverview Relay For Life at Riverview Park in Oakmont.

"I'm there to support her — we're in it for the long haul," said Elaine Panza, 61. "She's a beautiful example of a survivor."

The 12-hour event, which raises money for the American Cancer Society, drew hundreds of people who gathered to support those diagnosed with cancer, cancer survivors and to remember loved ones who lost their battle.

Relay organizer Moochie Donatucci, 60, said the event used to be 24 hours but changed a couple of years ago to try to get more people involved.

"It seemed harder to get people to commit to 24 hours," she said. "It seems we've been able to attract more teams with just the 12 hours."

This year's theme was "How the Relay Cured Cancer," a play on the Dr. Seuss book "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

"Each campsite has picked a book theme," Donatucci said. "People can travel around the park and get their library card stamped."

The Panza sisters' team chose "The Cat in the Hat," changing the words to "Cancer: Not here, not there. Not anywhere."

Another team chose "The Night Before Christmas" and changed the words to "'Twas the Relay for Life and we walked round and round, hoping that soon a cure will be found! We all will exclaim at the end of the night — Happy Relay to all. We are winning the fight!"

Barbara Kutilek, 59, of Oakmont has participated in the event since it started and served as chairperson for several years.

"It's very near and dear to my heart," she said.

She first began participating to support all the people she knew who had cancer, but then her reasons got much more personal. Her mother was diagnosed with cancer in 2002 and again in 2011, eventually losing her battle in 2013. Two years later, Kutilek was diagnosed with lymphoma.

"I've been in remission for two years," Kutilek said. "I walk as a survivor."

Verona resident Joanne Clark, 53, was there to remember her husband, Cy, whom she lost to cancer in 2014. The couple began participating after he was diagnosed, and the family continues participating in his memory.

"It's great support," Clark said of the relay. "And everybody really comes together."

Donatucci has been involved all 17 years, serving many roles on the relay committee over the years. None compares to beating the breast cancer she was diagnosed with 10 years ago.

"My most important title of all is being a survivor," she said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.