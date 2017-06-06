Crumbling Vandergrift buildings called eyesores, unsafe

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Debra Anderson dreams of the day the partially collapsed buildings next to her thrift shop and apartment in Vandergrift aren't there anymore.

Anderson, 67, and her husband Geary, 69, live in an apartment and run Penny Lane Thrift and Consignment Shop at 140 Washington Ave.

She said the vacant buildings at 142 and 144 Washington Ave., owned by Casino Theatre and Restoration Management Inc., are overrun with rats and mold and are a frequent spot for teens to hang out. The buildings are partially torn down in the back.

"I'm at my wit's end," she said.

The borough cited the properties as unsafe structures in October and ordered them to be torn down. The citation was issued after two notices were sent via mail to the owner, warning that the structures were unsafe.

The hearing for that citation has been continued five times this year, according to court documents. The next hearing is scheduled for June 29 in front of District Judge Cheryl Peck-Yakopec.

But it's money, not a lack of desire to tear down the buildings, that is holding up the process.

Casino Theatre Board President Anthony Ferrante said the nonprofit has had trouble getting funding for the work.

He hopes to turn the lots into a parking lot and park once the buildings are torn down.

"It doesn't look like it, but we're working on the interior," he said. "It's a long process when you've just got volunteers."

Ferrante estimated the total cost of the project to be about $100,000. He said the group is hoping to get grant money to complete it.

The mold problem was solved by partially tearing down the back of the building.

"Now that air can go through and dry it up," Ferrante said.

Ferrante said he'd like to have the buildings completely demolished by now, but completing the project is going to take more time.

"It's a temporary inconvenience for a permanent improvement," he said. "It's going to be beautiful when it's done."

Borough council President Brian Carricato said the borough is trying to work with the Casino Theatre group to reach a resolution.

"We are aware of it," he said. "We are currently working with them and hopefully (will) resolve the problem."

For Anderson, the buildings can't be torn down fast enough.

"It's not secured in any way — it's not roped off, it's not fenced off, there's wires hanging down, there's people going in there looking for copper," she said. "I do not know what to do."

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.