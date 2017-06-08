Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Family marks 50 years since Brackenridge man killed in Israel's errant attack on USS Liberty
Mary Ann Thomas | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 12:33 a.m.
Courtesy of Mary Ann Spicher
Brothers William J. Spicher and John “Butch” Clarence Spicher, Brackenridge natives, in a photo taken in Fawn Township in the early 1960s.
Courtesy of Frank Spicher
John “Butch” Clarence Spicher, a Brackenridge native, on the USS Liberty before he died in an attack on the ship 50 years ago during Israel's Six Day War.
U.S. Navy archives
This U.S. Navy archival photo shows a rescue helicopter landing on the deck of the badly damaged USS Liberty off the coast of Israel in 1967 after the ship mistakenly was attacked by Israeli air force planes.

Updated 2 hours ago

Just like he does most years, Frank Spicher will hear the name of his father, John “Butch” Clarence Spicher of Brackenridge, called among the other 34 American servicemen killed aboard the USS Liberty 50 years ago.

Israel attacked the Navy intelligence-gathering ship in the Mediterranean Sea on June 8, 1967, during the Six Day War.

Israel later said it mistook the Liberty for an Egyptian ship.

However, many ship survivors and the families of the fallen soldiers think it was a ruse to pull the United States into the war.

That claim has been repeatedly denied by both the Israeli and American governments.

Spicher's parents and family in Brackenridge were devastated by the loss, according to his sister-in-law, Mary Ann Spicher, 75, of New Kensington.

Her husband, the late William J. Spicher Sr. — Butch's brother — took on the grim task of identifying his brother's remains in Arlington, Va.

Both brothers and their father, John E. Spicher, served in the Navy.

“Every time the anniversary came up, Bill would say, ‘If there was a God, why did he let my brother die?' ” Mary Ann Spicher said.

Frank Spicher, 51, of Finksburg, Md., was only 18 months old when his father was killed.

He doesn't remember much about his dad, but his first visit to Arlington National Cemetery stayed with him for many years.

Spicher's grandfather hoisted the young boy on his shoulders so he could witness his father's funeral service.

“I remember the 21-gun salute,” he said, “and that is what I would hear in my head when I went to sleep.”

Frank Spicher this year is attending the 50th anniversary of the attack on the USS Liberty, which includes a memorial service Thursday at Arlington.

“I go because it is what I should do and to honor the folks who served with my dad,” Spicher said.

His father was 30 years old when he re-enlisted and became the ship's postal clerk.

On the day of the attack, Spicher's father played gin rummy with a shipmate, whom Spicher got to know over the years during the annual memorial services.

“They both were talking about what they were going to do when they got out,” he said.

“My dad said he wanted to grow up with his son and be a postmaster in some small hamlet or be a truck driver,” Spicher said.

During the attack, Spicher's father tried to clean the napalm from the deck of the ship but the hoses being used were riddled by Israeli gunfire, making them ineffective.

So Spicher headed back into the ship, where he was killed by a rocket blast.

“The next person who saw him was asked by my father if he would be OK,” Spicher said.

Not long after that, CPR was administered, but Spicher's father died.

Butch Spicher's memory lives on not only during the annual memorial service but in everyday life for Frank Spicher, who named his daughter Liberty.

One of four children, Liberty will turn 28 on June 13 and lives in Carnegie.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 724-226-4691 or mthomas@tribweb.com or via twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.