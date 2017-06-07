Avonmore-area man's disappearance 4 years ago still a mystery

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact state police Trooper Robert Harr in Greensburg at 724-832-3288 or the Kiski Valley state police station at 724-727-3434.

Albert “Al” Copper III has been missing for four years. He is a white man, 31, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and at the time he went missing, he weighed about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans, tennis shoes and black Peterbilt ball cap.

June 6 is always one of the hardest days for Albert Leroy Copper III's family.

The Avonmore-area man was last seen leaving a convenience store early on the morning of June 6, 2013. Then he vanished.

An investigator said the case is unusual because there is no sign of foul play nor is there proof that Copper willingly left.

Despite a continuing search, he hasn't been seen at a gas station or restaurant. His credit card and Social Security numbers haven't been used.

Next month, Cooper will turn 32.

“There hasn't been one shred of evidence, not one tip, not one call,” his mother, Linda Copper of Salina, Bell Township, said Tuesday, the fourth anniversary of his disappearance.

Copper's wife, Christie Copper, who is raising their 4-year-old son, Emmett, wasn't available for comment.

Linda spoke for the family.

Copper left his Avonmore residence, wife and infant son, about 3:45 a.m. on his way to work in Spring Church, Kiski Township.

Copper was last seen in his work clothes a little after 4 a.m. in a convenience store buying a bottle of Mountain Dew and apparently headed for work, his mother said.

When police tracked his cellphone, they found Copper's blue Hyundai Elantra parked along a dirt natural gas access road near the Avonmore bridge in Kiski Township. His wallet was recovered as well.

Fire and rescue staff, including a special team from Colorado, searched the Kiski River and the steep, wooded areas near his car. Cliffs posed a risk to searchers.

At night, a state police helicopter used a heat-sensing camera.

Nothing.

Police and the family have circulated fliers across the country, with a special emphasis on parts of West Virginia and Ohio, where Copper once worked as a mechanic and truck driver on water trucks for the natural gas industry.

Nothing has worked, but the family isn't giving up — even though it has been frustrating.

“Four years later, there has been almost absolutely nothing! Not a sighting, no credit card use, and he hasn't been pulled over,” Linda Cooper said.

Linda Copper said she and her husband, Albert L. Copper II, are offering a $5,000 reward for information.

The case remains under investigation by state police trooper Robert A. Harr. Harr said he has followed up on some leads and tips.

“But nothing ever panned out,” he said.

“We do not have any substantial leads and are asking for help from the community,” said state police spokesman Steve Limani.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ChuckBiedka.