Deer Lakes School Board solicits input on proposed community center

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What: Discussion of whether to build a community center

A proposal by the Deer Lakes School Board to build a shared community center with its member municipalities is getting a dose of cold water from Frazer officials.

School Director William Lupone said the center could house the Deer Lakes administration offices, a gymnasium, a senior citizens center and, perhaps, other facilities.

An exploratory meeting will be held tonight to get districtwide input on the proposal.

But Frazer supervisors say they've heard enough about the idea, and they don't like it.

The supervisors voted unanimously this week to “oppose the idea in general,” Supervisor Lori Ziencik said.

Lupone said he understands the feelings of the supervisors and some Frazer residents who also voiced opposition to the idea.

“This is an exploratory meeting,” Lupone said. “It's part of the process to make a decision on the building and if it makes sense to have a community center, if it will be used and what would it be used for.”

Lupone also said such a building would serve as an after-school center within walking distance of the high school, middle school and the intermediate center. It would be built on property owned either by the school district or West Deer near the district's campus and the West Deer township building.

Representatives of the Wellington Group will be on hand tonight to lend their expertise from similar buildings in other communities.

Lupone said grant money could be used, and the intent of the school board is not to raise taxes to build such a facility.

Wellington, according to Lupone, has obtained grant money and can “get better grants” when municipalities and school districts collaborate on projects.

“The grant money can go away,” Ziencik said. “After it's built, we would have to pay for the upkeep in later years.”

Lupone cited Hampton Township's community center and the fact that West Deer families have memberships there.

“I want to see our kids move forward and have a robust school district,” Lupone said. “We don't want to become a second-rate school district. We want to be ready to step up and play ball with the Hamptons and the North Alleghenies.”

Frazer resident Wendy Callender said she is concerned the community center could become, in effect, a new West Deer municipal building.

She said Frazer taxpayers shouldn't have to pay for a West Deer building.

“I think you raise valid points,” Lupone said. “If you come out to the meeting and it's a ‘no,' I'm OK with it.”

George Guido is a freelance writer.