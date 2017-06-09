Summer food program fills kids' stomachs in Alle-Kiski Valley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New Kensington Salvation Army: 1101 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. Opens: June 19. Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. (breakfast), 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (lunch)

Here's a look at where and when children living in each area can get a free lunch this summer:

Nearly half of the students attending Alle-Kiski Valley schools — more than 9,000 — qualify for free lunches at school, according to the state Department of Education.

But when school lets out for the summer, it can be a challenge for some of these children to get a proper lunch every day.

Fortunately, there are a number of places in the Valley that will be offering free, nutritionally balanced lunches — and, in some cases, breakfasts and snacks — to children 18 and younger. The meals also are available to disabled people older than 18 who participate in school programs, said state Education Department spokeswoman Casey Smith.

The meals are provided by the Summer Food Service Program. It's operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Education Department.

“The fact they don't have to sign up, they just show up, is a huge benefit to the parents,” said Melissa Mock, Arnold United Methodist Church secretary.

Like the Arnold church, many summer food program sites are not at schools. The sites must be located in an area where more than 50 percent of children are eligible for free school lunches.

For example, in the New Kensington-Arnold School District, where every student qualifies for free lunches, there are three locations that serve about 120 children total each summer weekday. None are at a school.

Michelle Heller, program director at the Westmoreland County Food Bank, said site supervisors, who are paid, must undergo a mandatory background check and training.

She said it can be difficult finding someone willing and able to take the eight-week position.

However, Smith said that every year the state experiences a net increase of 3 percent to 7 percent in the number of sites offering the program.

Program sites are reimbursed 100 percent for the meals they serve.

Two school districts in the Valley — Leechburg Area and Kiski Area — will participate in the program this year.

Jaime DiBartolomeo, Leechburg Area's food services director, said the Leechburg program, in its second year, was a success last summer.

On average, it served hot meals to about 40 children per day. It offered activities for the kids, too.

Kiski Area East Primary School is starting the program this summer.

Meredith Bailey, Kiski Area's food services director, said she expects a high turnout — about 200 children per day at that location alone.

Another new site this year is the Grace United Methodist Church in Harrison.

The United Methodist Church Union has been operating Summer Food Service Program sites in Allegheny County for several years.

Cheri Pogue, the union's program director, said that Grace United will be the first program site they have in the A-K Valley and they expect to serve 20 to 40 children.

“It's fun doing this for kids,” Pogue said. “There's still a lot of innocence in kids. It's overall a feel-good experience.

This summer will be the second in which Arnold United Methodist Church will participate.

Mock said the program has a positive effect in the community beyond just feeding kids.

“My one friend has a child who is wheelchair-bound and nonverbal,” Mock said. “She sometimes brings him over, and he gets such a delight out of seeing the kids so happy.”

Mock said they served about 25 children per day last year. Because more people know about the program, she's hoping more children will come this year.

“There is no reason for any children to go hungry,” Mock said.

Leif Greiss is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4681, lgreiss@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Leif_Greiss.