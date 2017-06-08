Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Former Lower Burrell couple gets probation, fines in animal cruelty case
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 2:33 p.m.
Jason Bridge | Trib Total Media
This file photo from May 2015 shows one of the six standard poodles rescued from a home in Lower Burrell that have different health issues including infected eyes. Wednesday, May 6, 2015.
Jason Bridge | Trib Total Media
In this file photo from May 2015, Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley staffers work to clean two of six standard poodles covered with feces that were rescued from a Lower Burrell home.

A Plum couple who once faced 12 counts of animal cruelty and potentially years in jail pleaded guilty to lesser charges and won't get jail time.

Jacqueline and Terry Miller were accused in the spring of 2015 with keeping four standard and two toy poodles inside small crates in their former house at Edgeview Street in Lower Burrell. If convicted, a seven- to 14-year maximum sentence could have resulted.

The animals were allegedly caked with feces and a groomer said she needed hours to trim them so they could be washed. After their discovery by a Westmoreland County deputy, the dogs were initially sent to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley's shelter.

At a preliminary hearing, veterinarian Jana Doege testified, “Not a single one was healthy.” She said one dog had an untreated leg fracture and another poodle had an ulcerated cornea that required surgery.

Doege testified the dogs were underweight and were ranked at 4 out of 9, with 5 to 6 being ideal and 9 being overweight. The dogs had three types of worms that could be transmitted to people, she said, and 20 teeth were removed from the dogs because of abscesses. Additionally, one had a lesion on its nose from a chronic infection and several had ear infections.

When the case was sent to county court in September 2015, the Millers pleaded not guilty. Their trial was scheduled then postponed about four times.

The vet moved from Pennsylvania before the case came to trial and was unavailable to testify, Assistant District Attorney Mike Pacek said.

“It was fatal to the case, but it had an impact,” he said.

The couple on Tuesday accepted a plea bargain from the county district attorney's office.

Jacqueline Miller, 55, pleaded guilty to one count of cruelty to animals. In exchange, conspiracy and 11 animal cruelty charges were dismissed.

She was sentenced to a maximum of two years of intensive probation.

Her probation includes six months of home detention while wearing an electronic monitor, although she will be allowed to work out of the home.

According to court records, she must continue mental health treatment and must not have any animals during probation. She may transfer supervision to Allegheny County because that's where the couple lives.

Pacek said Terry B. Miller, 64, pleaded guilty to one count of summary disorderly conduct and received a fine.

The couple was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and about $2,700 in restitution to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley.

Their attorney, Christopher Urbano, was not available for comment.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 , cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

