Man charged in theft from Allegheny Township RV lot

An Ohio man is accused of using a master key to steal thousands of dollars of electronics from locked recreational vehicles in Alle-Kiski Valley sales lots.

William E. Jenkins, 50, of North Canton, Ohio, is charged in thefts of televisions from recreational vehicles in Allegheny Township and is being investigated in connection with thefts of televisions from RVs in Murrysville.

Cooper RV Center was the victim in both cases.

Murrysville police Chief Tom Seefeld said Jenkins has been interviewed as part of the investigation and police are consulting with a Westmoreland County assistant district attorney.

Jenkins is awaiting sentencing for breaking and entering in Ohio, where he was on probation for a similar crime.

Jenkins once worked for an RV company in Ohio and kept the master key, Allegheny Township police Chief John Fontaine alleged.

“That's how he got in without showing a sign of illegal entry,” Fontaine said.

Jenkins told police he used Google maps to get directions to RV sales lots. Using the turnpike, it's at least a 90-minute drive from his residence in Ohio to Allegheny Township.

Police say surveillance video shows him arriving in a silver car with Ohio license plates, unlocking vehicles and making off with the TVs in minutes.

Jenkins is accused of stealing six flat-screen TVs, valued at about $6,700, from fifth-wheel campers — large campers towed by a pickup.

The RVs in question were parked at the Cooper RV Center lots on Route 356 in Allegheny Township and on Route 66 in Murrysville in April.

According to records, Jenkins was charged last year with taking TVs from recreational vehicles at All Seasons RV in Streetsboro, Ohio.

Streetsboro police Lt. Patricia Wain said Jenkins was once employed by All Seasons. He is accused of breaking in, stealing TVs there and offering them for sale on Craigslist for $60 to $160.

He pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Jenkins was separately charged with trespassing at a Marlboro, Ohio, campground he had been banned from entering.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @Chuck Biedka.