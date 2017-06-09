Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Annual recital at Valley High School to feature 40 mothers of dancers

Matthew Medsger | Friday, June 9, 2017, 12:03 a.m.
Matthew Medsger | Tribune-Review
Mothers and daughters get into position for rehearsal of their dance recital scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Valley High School in New Kensington. A Step Above Dance Academy added the mother-daughter portion to the recital following the death of the owner's mother. June 8, 2017
Matthew Medsger | Tribune-Review
Moms hold out their hands to signal their daughters to join them on stage during a dance recital rehearsal on Thursday. A Step Above Dance Academy added a mother-daughter portion to the recital following the death of the owner's mother.
Matthew Medsger | Tribune-Review
Mothers and daughters get into position for rehearsal of their dance recital scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Valley High School in New Kensington. A Step Above Dance Academy added the mother-daughter portion to the recital following the death of the owner's mother. June 8, 2017

Updated 3 hours ago

Those attending a dance recital Friday and Saturday at Valley High School can expect to see something special.

The annual children's dance recital, held by New Kensington's A Step Above Dance Academy, will, of course, feature miniature ballerinas in lacy tutus complete with plenty of cartwheels and kicks.

However, this year's recital, titled “Do You Believe In Magic?,” will also include 40 pink-shirt-clad, barefoot moms dancing with their 52 daughters.

Now, the idea to have moms involved in their daughter's dance recitals isn't unusual in itself.

But in this particular case, it's the reason behind the idea that stands out.

Last fall, the originally planned mother-daughter portion of the recital suddenly became impossible to carry out as scheduled, according to dance academy owner Michelle Kovitch-Maskas.

“We wanted to have our first mother-daughter portion at this year's recital, where my mom would dance with my sister and I and my daughter, who is dancing for the first time,” Kovitch-Maskas said. “Unfortunately, my mom fell last fall and then passed away in October.”

That portion of the show could have been cut then and there. But if years of dancing and teaching dance had taught Kovitch-Maskas anything, it's that the show must go on.

Kovitch-Maskas said that her mother, Deanna Marie Kovitch, instilled a lifelong love of dance and the arts in her daughters and that she would have been up on the stage in an instant given the chance. Since she couldn't share this moment with her mom, Kovitch-Maskas wanted to give the other daughters dancing in the recital a chance to dance with theirs.

“When I started dancing at age 8, I danced with my mom and my sister,” Kovitch-Maskas said. “But given that she's not with us anymore, we figured we would just dance with all of these moms.”

Judging by the joy evident on the faces of the dancing moms at dress rehearsals on Thursday, Kovith-Maskas' event to honor her mother has already been successful.

Jaclyn Stefaniak of Apollo isn't usually a dancer, but her 6-year-old is. Stefaniak was all smiles when she said that having a chance to share the stage with her daughter is worth stepping out of her element.

“It's been really fun. She's a dancer, so it's really nice to have this experience with her.”

Jessica Berberich of Allegheny Township said that many years ago she was herself a dancer, but that this recital was the first time she and her two girls had a chance to step out onto the stage as a group.

“This is good, it's been a fun experience to dance with them on stage,” she said. “We've never done that before.”

Kovitch-Maskas said bringing this opportunity to these parents is just another way of remembering her time with her mom.

“My mom taught me passion for dance and art and children, so it's unbelievable to be able to do this in her honor,” she said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

