Natrona Heights pharmacy burglarized for second time since late May

Harrison Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 724-224-3355 or on YouTube at www.youtube.com/channel/UCNQepk7uMJ5o92F8VhvMI5w .

Two burglars hit a Harrison pharmacy at 2 a.m. Thursday for the second time since late May.

This time the pair entered the Heights Health Mart Pharmacy along Union Avenue on Thursday, triggering an alarm, then took painkiller pills and fled.

Police believe it was the same two who broke in and stole pills from the pharmacy on May 25.

It was so fast, police Chief Mike Klein said, it was like a smash-and-grab theft where the criminal breaks a window, reaches inside and runs away.

Police are comparing surveillance video from both burglaries.

It the earlier incident, the pair planted homemade “stop sticks” to slow down any police response, police said. Stop sticks are nails imbedded into a base, in this case sticks, to cause flat ties.

Responding officers saw the strips and avoided them.

The burglars didn't bother using the strips Thursday.

Contacted Friday, a pharmacist declined to comment.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @Chuck Biedka.