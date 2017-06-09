Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

'Controlled chaos' expected at opening of Leaning Cask brewery in Springdale

Valley News Dispatch | Friday, June 9, 2017, 12:42 p.m.
Brian C. Rittmeyer
Josh and Stefanie Lipke will be holding a two-day grand opening for their new brewery, The Leaning Cask Brewing Co., on Pittsburgh Street in Springdale on June 9 and 10.

Updated 6 hours ago

It's showtime for The Leaning Cask.

The long-awaited brewery opens in Springdale today and tomorrow and owner Josh Lipke expects a big crowd.

"We've gotten an unbelievable response and are expecting a ton of people," Lipke told the Tribune-Review.

The Trib featured the English-influenced pub and brewery – located along Pittsburgh Street – in a story earlier this month.

Lipke and his wife Stefanie, of West Deer bought the building in August.

Lipke said they will be open two days this weekend: Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.

"It's going to be complete chaos," he said. "Hopefully it will be controlled chaos."

