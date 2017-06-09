'Controlled chaos' expected at opening of Leaning Cask brewery in Springdale
It's showtime for The Leaning Cask.
The long-awaited brewery opens in Springdale today and tomorrow and owner Josh Lipke expects a big crowd.
"We've gotten an unbelievable response and are expecting a ton of people," Lipke told the Tribune-Review.
The Trib featured the English-influenced pub and brewery – located along Pittsburgh Street – in a story earlier this month.
Ready to tap: The Leaning Cask in Springdale set to open soon: https://t.co/Ma66YKRwWG via @BCRittmeyer w/ VIDEO pic.twitter.com/C8GEUxjLC1— ValleyNewsDispatch (@VNDNews) June 1, 2017
Lipke and his wife Stefanie, of West Deer bought the building in August.
Lipke said they will be open two days this weekend: Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.
"It's going to be complete chaos," he said. "Hopefully it will be controlled chaos."