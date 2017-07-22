Sweeps program targets Tarentum code violators

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Tarentum code enforcement officer Chris Fabec walks through the borough Thursday looking for code violators, he won't be going alone.

A line of police officers will be behind him.

Fed up with code violations such as high grass and badly cracked sidewalks, borough officials decided to implement an initiative they call sweeps.

The premise is simple: Instead of only Fabec, up to 10 uniformed officers will be sweeping up and down the streets looking for code violations.

“I think it's a good thing,” Fabec said. “We've never done it before, but I think it's going to have a positive impact. Rather than just one person dealing with the stuff in the borough, there's going to be eight to 10 of us.”

Sweeps will debut Thursday, council Vice President Erika Josefoski said. The effort will be divvied up by Tarentum's three wards.

The goal is to cover a ward a week — with one week off — each month, Josefoski said. In addition to looking for violations, the officers will be doing follow-ups.

“I think that it's going to be really successful for us,” said Josefoski, who came up with the idea. “I feel like we have made a lot of progress so far, but I think this might be even more successful than our current method.”

Borough Manager Mike Gutonski said the initiative will give officers the opportunity to speak with residents face-to-face and give them verbal warnings about fines they may face. The officers will be out during the evening to see if they can catch up with people who weren't home during Fabec's regular daylight hours.

“I think we're all hoping that it's going to create some awareness for the residents and let them know that we're serious about them maintaining their property,” Gutonski said. “There's a lot of good people in Tarentum that take care of their property, but on the other hand there are residents that quite honestly just don't care.”

The initiative will be done in addition to Fabec's normal code enforcement and police work, Josefoski said. He is a full-time police officer, as well as the borough's code enforcement officer.

Fabec was hired as a police officer in March and his dual role is working as the borough envisioned, Gutonski said.

“I think (Fabec) is doing a great job,” Gutonski said. “(Fabec) is extremely knowledgeable in the position for code enforcement. He knows all the rules, all the regulations, all the laws.

“(Sweeps) is just another tool for the community to try to get it cleaned up.”

Officers participating in sweeps will be off-duty and paid overtime, Gutonski said. He said there is enough money in the police and borough budgets to cover the costs.

Tarentum police Chief Bill Vakulick said every one of his officers expressed an interest in helping with the initiative, which will not interfere with his department's normal duties.

He hopes that it will help get some of the code violations under control.

“I think it's going to make a big difference,” Vakulick said. “Hopefully when it's put out there when we're coming ... people see it and can hopefully get their property under control.

“We're not looking to write citations unless we have to, but we're going to get the job done one way or another.”

