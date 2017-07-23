Soon-to-be-furloughed Freeport workers denied federal trade impact aid

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“It's an exceptional program,” said David Pistner, director of workforce development for WCCC.

Placement rates have been about 90 percent for the ShaleNET initiative, with a retention rate of 82 percent within a year.

“The program has introduced students to a new sector and has opened their eyes to new opportunities,” Kohut said.

WCCC offers educational options for oil and gas technology from a one-year certificate to a two-year degree and coursework toward a four-year degree.

The grants paid to establish classes and a curriculum and buy equipment from 2012 to 2016, serving about 225 students in oil and gas industry programs, according to Byron Kohut, director of the energy program for WCCC's Advanced Technology Center.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey secured millions of dollars in grants to help WCCC, part of ShaleNET, a consortium to train workers in electronics, process control, fluid power, mechanical and automation systems.

Whether workers lose their jobs to foreign trade or not, residents looking for a better career can benefit from the federal Trade Adjustment Assistance program, which helped finance a gas and oil industry training program at Westmoreland County Community College.

John Toy wants his future employer to know he is not afraid to work hard.

Toy unloaded bricks fired from a kiln to a skid in 100-degree-plus heat Thursday at the Freeport Brick division of Fuzion Technologies.

The Kittanning resident is among 20 who will soon lose their jobs at the more than century-old brick factory in Freeport.

Life beyond layoff is uncertain.

Toy, 56, wants prospective employers to know that at work, he gives 100 percent.

“I work hard. I'm smart. I don't have the paper to prove it,” he said.

“Try me out for who I am,” Toy said.

Retraining prospects for Toy and his co-workers dimmed as the federal Department of Labor denied special unemployment benefits to Fuzion workers who say they are losing their jobs because of foreign trade.

The United Steelworkers is still pursuing the special federal unemployment benefits known as Trade Adjustment Assistance designation for the Fuzion employees, whom they represent, according to Rick Benson, USW staff representative.

Pennsylvania leads the country in the number of petitions filed for TAA benefits with the federal Department of Labor, with 4,193 petitions filed since 1994, according to Public Citizen, a Washington, D.C., nonprofit that worked with TAA databases.

Under TAA, laid-off workers who can prove their employer was impacted by trade can receive extended unemployment compensation, job retraining and allowances for relocation expenses. This is in addition to state unemployment benefits.

The retraining would help Fred Sammons, 37, of Ford City, who has been working at Fuzion for seven years.

Sammons plans to enroll in community college classes for his new career as a radiology technician, hopefully someday earning $40,000 to $50,000 a year.

But before then, Sammons said, “Without TAA, I'm going to be broke.”

A handful of Fuzion workers have found other jobs in the last several months, according to Aaron Sheasley, Fuzion Technologies operations manager in Freeport.

Fuzion losing business

The once locally owned Freeport Brick, bought by Fuzion Technologies in 2005, was a world leader in producing refractory, or fire, brick by the score for steel mills, aluminum companies and others. Employees say Fuzion is another casualty of foreign trade that continues to hammer American manufacturers.

Tom Conway, United Steelworkers international vice president out of Pittsburgh, blames Fuzion's demise on, among other things, the influx of aluminum from China and Russia allegedly involving illegal subsidies.

Fuzion workers petitioned for the TAA because the company claims its customers in industries such as aluminum and steel have been impacted by foreign imports. Fuzion also claims that its sales were affected by foreign imports of refractory products such as fire brick.

“Chinese unfair and predatory trade practices have undermined global markets in aluminum,” USW International President Leo W. Gerard said this year.

The Department of Labor denied the Fuzion workers' petition June 20 for Trade Adjustment Assistance because the company did not demonstrate that its business losses were because of trade.

Fuzion Technologies' difficulties in winning federal approval for TAA benefits aren't unusual, according to Lori Wallach of Public Citizen.

Created in 1962, the program helps only a portion of workers who have lost their jobs because of imports, Wallach said.

Applying isn't easy, especially if the worker is not affiliated with a union.

“At least the Fuzion Technologies workers are represented by a union. But for other workers, a lot of people miss the program altogether,” she said.

Sometimes an economic analysis is needed to prove that an import displaced a company's product, Wallach said.

Decades of job losses

Even after the collapse of the steel industry in the region in the late 1970s and '80s, Pennsylvania continues to hemorrhage manufacturing jobs.

One of the reasons the state leads the nation in the number of TAA petitions filed for workers is that its manufacturing sector has been harder hit by trade-related job loss than other states, according to Stephen Herzenberg, an economist and executive director of the Keystone Research Center, a Harrisburg-based nonprofit.

Pennsylvania's manufacturing sector has more globally competitive industries such as steel, he said.

The state lost 175,000 manufacturing jobs to trade from 1994 to 2015, Herzenberg said.

There are still about 550,000 manufacturing jobs in the state.

“If we wouldn't have lost those jobs, we would have a third more manufacturing jobs than we have today,” he said.

Herzenberg, Wallach and others blame structural problems with U.S. trade policy.

For example, this year the Obama administration went after alleged illegal dumping of aluminum by China, but the United States sells substantial amounts of grain to China, said Joseph Pass, a Pittsburgh labor attorney who has represented unions in 26 states in labor cases for more than 50 years.

But how far will trade and business decisions tilt to benefit American workers?

“We're losing jobs all over the country still,” said Jack Shea, president of Allegheny County Labor Council, AFL-CIO.

Although there are still manufacturing jobs, when companies like Harley Davidson decide to build plants overseas, Shea said, “they're taking my apple pie.”

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.