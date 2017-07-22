Alle-Kiski Valley Center for Active Adults gets upgrades, new programs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Details: An 8-week program. Sign up by stopping at the center or calling 724-335-8597. Other activities are listed on the center's website, akvaac.org .

Where: Center is at 1039 Third Ave., New Kensington

When: Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:45 a.m.

Some big changes have arrived at the Alle-Kiski Valley Center for Active Adults in New Kensington.

The activity room of the center, formerly known as the New Kensington senior center, has been renovated. Dark wood panels and carpeting have been replaced with new tile, bright white walls and decorative lighting sconces — all installed to better prepare the facility for use by community members and for expanded programing.

One new activity was evident on Wednesday afternoon, as a group of women participated in a Tai Chi for arthritis class.

That class, offered weekly, is federally funded and is designed to help with strength and balance and decrease pain and risk of falling. The class is the first of what could be many programs planned by the center's new leadership team.

Newly appointed director Bonnie Dudek said the renovations and expanded schedule are designed to make the center more attractive to active older adults.

“We want people and organizations from the community to be able to use this room for functions and for our members to have a place to enjoy some of our programing,” she said.

Dudek, who worked at the center for 12 years as manager before ascending to the director's job, said the center offers free health and wellness services and meals to area seniors. The programs are run by a small staff of full- and part-time employees and a host of volunteers.

Dudek said the center serves 50 to 60 people every day.

For Dudek, the whole point of working there is giving back. She said the work requires the right kind of person.

“I tell all of the people I interview that if your heart isn't in it, don't bother,” she said.

Newly hired center manager Selma Shipman, who started her job July 1, has training in customer service, finance and dance and had been trying to get a job at the center for more than a decade.

“I actually interviewed for this position 12 years ago,” she said. “I'm a people person, so this is the perfect job for me. Once you get to know the members, they become a part of your life.”

Shipman hopes to begin offering regular dance lessons and events in the activity room. She said members have been asking for dance events for some time.

The center was founded in 1975 by the Alcoa Retirees Club, and is at 1039 Third Ave., New Kensington, in the former United Steel Workers building.

The organization also operates facilities in Vandergrift and Avonmore, as well as at eight satellite locations across the Allegheny Valley.

Dudek said the center is always happy to receive donations or to take volunteers. Those interested in helping should visit akvaac.org.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.