Apollo-Ridge School District's business manager gets raise, second title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the first time in five years, the Apollo-Ridge School District will have an assistant superintendent.

Business Manager Jennie Ivory, 58, has been promoted to the position. She will continue to perform her business manager's duties as well as serve as assistant superintendent. She's been with the district for five years.

“It has always been a career goal of mine to be a superintendent,” Ivory said. “I'm looking forward to working in an expanded capacity here.”

Ivory will oversee the food service and buildings and grounds departments, along with working with the transportation department and handling personnel matters.

Ivory said she looks forward to combining her business experience with a more hands-on role with the educational side of the district.

“To be provided with that opportunity to participate in both areas is just wonderful,” she said.

Superintendent Matt Curci said Ivory will make $110,000 her first year in the new role. Her contract includes a 2.2 percent increase in each year of the five-year contract. She was previously making about $104,000.

Curci said the district decided to bring back the assistant superintendent role this year to have a second-in-command when he is out of the office and a more cohesive administrative team.

“She's done an awesome job and she's really going to be a good fit for this,” Curci said. “This is another case where we're really taking two jobs and combining it into one.”

Curci was the last person to serve as assistant superintendent. Ivory's new position officially started July 1. School begins Aug. 22.

Ivory isn't the only administrator to take on dual roles.

Middle School Principal Travis Barta also serves as the school district's curriculum coordinator.

“We have a lot of people who share roles,” Curci said. “We're doing the same work, we're just trying to share and balance the load as efficiently as we can.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.