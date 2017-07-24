Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Flea & Farmers Market in Natrona Heights welcomes vendors, customers
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, July 24, 2017, 11:10 p.m.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Vicki Weidner sets up her stand at the Flea & Farmers Market on Monday, July 24, 2017, at the VFW Post 894 in Natrona Heights.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Heather Adams, event coordinator at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 894 in Natrona Heights, shown Thursday, June 1, 2017.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Vicki Weidner at her stand at the Flea & Farmers Market on Monday, July 24, 2017, at VFW Post 894 in Natrona Heights.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Maryann Kassic (right) of Tarentum picks up some produce from Sue Cravener (left) on Monday, July 24, 2017, during the Flea & Farmers Market at VFW Post 894 in Natrona Heights.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Sheila Thompson (left) and Doug Hutchison pick up some produce from Sue Cravener (right) on Monday, July 24, 2017, during the Flea & Farmers Market in Natrona Heights.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Sheila Thompson and Doug Hutchison buy nectarines from Gabriel Pawloski of Gabriel's Gardens on Monday, July 24, 2017, during the Flea & Farmers Market in Natrona Heights.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Grace Clark of Grace's Wok prepares wonton Monday, July 24, during the Farmer's Market in Natrona Heights.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Grace Clark of Grace's Wok prepares wonton Monday, July 24, during the Farmer's Market in Natrona Heights.

Updated 3 hours ago

When Heather Adams started a Flea & Farmers Market at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 894 in Natrona Heights, she was worried about attracting enough vendors.

Now she's looking for more customers.

“Some weeks, everyone is happy and it was busy,” said Adams, the VFW's event coordinator. “Other weeks it was slow.

“I always encourage the vendors to come back the next week. I have been fortunate, and I have a group of vendors who have stuck it out each week and it has paid off for them.”

The market is held 2 to 6 p.m. Mondays at the VFW's pavilion on Veterans Drive. Its purpose is to raise money for charity, create opportunities for local businesses and bring people together. It started June 5 and continues through Oct. 30.

About 12 vendors attend the market each week, Adams said, and eight to 10 of them come most of the time. The vendors sell items ranging from infused olive oil and balsamic vinegars to pet bunnies.

“It's a great mix of things to eat and buy,” Adams said. About 20 to 30 customers showed up to start and the number has increased each week; now 50 to 60 attend, she said.

The hours she chose for the market have worked well, Adams said. She picked 2 to 6 p.m. so people who work during the day can attend.

“We do have retired people, shift workers and stay-at-home parents who seem to hit the market right when it opens,” Adams said. “We usually get a second surge of people getting off work around 5 p.m.”

One thing that has proven to be a challenge, however, is the market's location.

Adams chose the space because it's covered and has amenities such as bathrooms, a barbecue pit and a full working kitchen. However, it's not easy for people to see because it's behind the building.

“It is hard to catch peoples' eyes as they are driving past,” Adams said. “We sit tucked in up on the hill and with the YMCA right there, I feel like we do not get noticed.”

Grace Clark, 42, of Natrona Heights, said she was the first vendor to sign up to work the market. Her business, Grace's Wok, sells all-natural, locally sourced Asian foods such as fried rice, spring rolls and wontons.

“I told Heather this market has a lot of potential,” Clark said. “I think we're doing really, really well.”

Clark has been to a few other farmers markets in the area, but said the VFW's provides customers with a lot of ease when shopping because of the pavilion.

“Usually a farmer's market is subject to the weather, and if the weather is bad, then you don't have people come,” Clark said. “Here it's really comfortable.”

The location also has provided Clark with ease in terms of equipment set-up. She and other food vendors use the pavilion's kitchen to cook.

Adams hopes to have a grand re-opening in August with a radio station doing a broadcast from the front of the building.

Vendors are asked to make a $5 donation to set up a table. So far the market has raised $935, all of which will go to charity.

To contact Adams about vending or for other information on the market, call 724-980-6572 or email vfwrentals@gmail.com.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

