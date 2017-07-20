Fugitive Donald Eugene Webb died of stroke in 1997, authorities say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Although dying from two gunshot wounds, Saxonburg police Chief Greg Adams tried to arrest Donald Eugene Webb and in the savage, 30-minute fight 37 years ago, Adams pulled off one of Webb's lips and kicked his killer hard enough to shatter Webb's lower left leg, police and a prosecutor said.

That Dec. 4, 1980, fight disabled Webb for the rest of his life, which ended after a stroke in 1997, Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger explained Thursday at a news conference in Saxonburg. “Trooper Max DeLuca and I were able to take the case off NCIC (National Crime Information) system on Saturday,” state police Cpl. Chris Birckbichler said.

Goldinger and Birckbichler outlined what they determined from fast-moving developments over the past several weeks.

They said immunity was given to Webb's wife, Lillian, to get her to talk. She didn't do anything wrong in this state so there wasn't a way to prosecute her anyway, Goldinger said.

“We didn't in essence give anything up, yet we got her to cooperate,” he said. “It was a no-brainer.”

Lillian Webb apparently aided and abetted Webb in Massachusetts, but in that state a wife typically cannot be prosecuted for helping her husband, he said.

She could, however, face federal charges, Goldinger said. “I don't know what their plans are,” he said. On Thursday, FBI officials in Boston declined to comment about the case other than to say it was still an ongoing investigation.

It took 37 years for the truth to surface after Adams pulled Webb over, Birchbicher said. Police knew Webb was wanted for arrest in New York. He may also have looked suspicious to Adams, he said in a previous interview.

Authorities gave this account: After shooting and slugging Adams, a bleeding, disabled and disfigured Webb fled from a South Butler Street parking lot across from a cemetery and seemingly disappeared. At one point, Adams' revolver was found in Winfield, but Webb wasn't, triggering disappointment for Adams' family and police.

It turns out Webb, whose name and photos appeared on the FBI's Most Wanted List for almost four decades, died in 1997. Until last week, only his family knew, officials said.

Starting on Dec. 4, 1980, his whereabouts were unknown by police.

Search for a killer

A huge manhunt expanded across the nation.

Adams, 31, who served in the Marines, was a police chief, and he was survived by a wife and two sons.

Webb was about 49 years old at the time of the murder. He was married to Lillian and was a stepfather.

He was part of a criminal enterprise planning jewelry burglaries for the mob-connected Falls River Gang that usually targeted New England and New York, state police and FBI agents said after the murder.

Almost from the start, investigators believed Lillian, now 82, knew how Webb — by daring and simple luck — slipped the biggest manhunt in U.S. history and what happened to him — until last year, retired state trooper James Poindance and retired FBI agent Pete McCann said in a previous interview. The men worked the case in the 1980s and 1990s and continued to investigate even after they retired.

Birckbichler said about a year and a half ago Pennsylvania and Massachusetts police started to again visit Lillian and her neighbors. “I told her to circle her calendar because I would be back,” he promised. Massachusetts troopers put on pressure, too.

Finally, details

On July 13, Lillian broke her long and defiant silence, said FBI Boston spokeswoman Kristen Setera.

Police found out some things.

Webb had a badly hurt leg. He was hospitalized in Wareham, Mass. for about four months after he fled from Saxonburg in December 1980, according to a 2017 search warrant filed by Birckbichler.

He said the leg bones were smashed and eventually one was fused to the ankle. A small piece of bone “floated around,” Birckbichler said.

While the manhunt expanded, Lillian said, Webb lived with her in a New Bedford house, complete with a secret room, until they moved into a second house, a two-story ranch at 28 Maplecrest Drive in North Dartmouth in 1997, the FBI and state trooper said.

Soon after Webb and his wife moved into the house, Lillian had a shower stall-sized hidden room with special locking hooks built behind a basement closet. “There was a stool in there. Sparse,” Birckbichler said. Lillian told police Webb hid in a garage, basements and secret rooms and didn't want to go out because of his looks and painful injury, the trooper said Thursday.

According to police documents, Lillian told them Webb died on Dec. 30, 1997, from the second of two strokes while he was in hiding with her in North Dartmouth.

After the first stroke, Webb was fully disabled and unable to care for himself. Just before the second stroke killed him and Webb knew he was facing death, he asked Lillian to dig a hole in the backyard to bury him, Goldinger said.

Webb's remains were found last week in the shallow grave. “It was exactly where Lillian said they would be found,” said Birckbichler, who witnessed the disinterment.

Webb's remains were inside a green rubber-like storage container.

Police found a 3 ½- to 4-foot-deep grave just where she said it would be and found his remains.

News that Webb was dead provided relief to Gordon Mainhart, a Saxonburg patrolman from 1977 to 2000.

Mainhart said he rode in the ambulance with Adams while the crew tried to save him, and Adams wasn't saying much because his chest hurt from the gunshots.

“We made it from the parking lot to Butler Hospital on icy roads in approximately seven minutes,” he said. Adams died en route.

He said Adams was tough from Marine and police training. “We called him a banty rooster,” meaning a small but spirited person, he said. “It was always said with respect.”

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ChuckBiedka