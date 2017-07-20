Educator, journalist, photographer inspired many

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Whether he was raising money for college scholarships, photographing life's most precious moments or simply providing a listening ear, Daniel Angeloni was there for everyone.

“I always called him my own personal Mr. Rogers,” said his daughter, Patty Palermo. “He loved everybody.”

Daniel Angeloni, 87, of West Deer died Monday, July 17, 2017. He was born April 27, 1930, in Butler, grew up in West Deer and graduated from West Deer High School in 1948. He always lived in West Deer.

He graduated from Grove City College and served in the Army during the Korean War as a combat photo journalist. He worked as a writer and editor of more than 35 publications, newspapers and newsletters.

He also worked for nearly 40 years as a teacher and a guidance counselor for the West Deer School District and later, the merged Deer Lakes School District.

“His calling was to care for young people,” Palermo said.

Palermo's husband, Paul, said he admired his father-in-law's calm and caring approach to life.

“(He was) just a special, special individual,” he said. “I admire how diligent he was in really caring for his family.”

Paul Palermo, who was adopted, said Mr. Angeloni was instrumental in connecting him with his birth mother in Italy because he spoke Italian.

“I ended up finding a whole other side of my family over in Italy,” Paul Palermo said. “We made a trip to Italy with him and his brother, Fred, and my wife — it was just so special.”

West Deer residents Dan and Kathy Makuta have known Mr. Angeloni for most of their lives. He was Dan's eighth-grade guidance counselor and Kathy's ninth-grade English teacher.

Mr. Angeloni encouraged Dan Makuta to go to trade school. He said Mr. Angeloni's advice was the “best thing to ever happen” to him.

“I became a printer, and I've been that all my life,” he said. “Then he got me into photography.”

Mr. Angeloni also worked as a professional wedding photographer. His daughter said he loved getting to know and keeping in touch with the couples and the guests he was photographing.

“Weddings are the most joyful time in somebody's life — he wanted to document that,” Patty Palermo said. “He loved the interaction of all the people at the reception.”

Mr. Angeloni helped the Makutas with their West Deer publication, The Town Flyer, by writing articles and providing photographs.

“He was a wealth of knowledge about anything that had to do with West Deer and the school district,” Kathy Makuta said. “He was supportive in every aspect.”

Although he touched the lives of many, he remained humble about his accomplishments.

“I aspire to live up to the way he was,” Patty Palermo said. “I kind of measure myself against what he would do and how he would feel and how he would treat people.”

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home, 23 McKrell Road, West Deer. Parting prayers will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, and a funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church in West Deer, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the West Deer Alumni Scholarship Fund, 11 Ideal Drive, Cheswick, PA 15024.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.