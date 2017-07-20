Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
WATCH LIVE: Officials discuss Donald Eugene Webb case a week after finding his remains

Valley News Dispatch | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 9:03 a.m.
Authorities carry lighting equipment to the backyard of the home of Lillian Webb, wife of fugitive Donald Eugene Webb, in Dartmouth, Mass., Thursday, July 13, 2017. Authorities began a dig at the home Thursday hoping to find evidence in their decadeslong quest to find the man wanted in the slaying of a Pennsylvania police chief in 1980. (Mike Valeri/Standard Times via AP)
Donald Eugene Webb
Donald Eugene Webb--FBI wanted poster

Updated 14 hours ago

Ex-con and jewel thief Donald Eugene Webb beat and shot Saxonburg police Chief Gregory Adams to death in 1980, then eluded capture for decades until his remains were unearthed just last week in his wife's back yard in Massachusetts.

This morning, a state police investigator and Butler County prosecutor were scheduled to talk about the case. Among the remaining questions: Did Webb die from natural or other causes, and how did Webb elude police for so long? Also, did a $100,000 reward make a difference?

Watch live video of the news conference from Tribune-Review news partner WPXI below.

The news conference is at the Saxonburg Borough municipal building.

Webb, the man on the FBI's Most Wanted List longer than anyone, has been dead since 1997.

Remains found in Mass. belonged to man accused of killing Saxonburg police chief
For more than 17 years, the body of fugitive Donald Eugene Webb was in a shallow grave behind a shed at his wife's home in ...
