WATCH LIVE: Officials discuss Donald Eugene Webb case a week after finding his remains
Updated 14 hours ago
Ex-con and jewel thief Donald Eugene Webb beat and shot Saxonburg police Chief Gregory Adams to death in 1980, then eluded capture for decades until his remains were unearthed just last week in his wife's back yard in Massachusetts.
This morning, a state police investigator and Butler County prosecutor were scheduled to talk about the case. Among the remaining questions: Did Webb die from natural or other causes, and how did Webb elude police for so long? Also, did a $100,000 reward make a difference?
The news conference is at the Saxonburg Borough municipal building.
Webb, the man on the FBI's Most Wanted List longer than anyone, has been dead since 1997.
