Vandergrift police ID couple involved in shooting

Authorities said Thursday a young mother underwent surgery for three bullet wounds she received Wednesday night in her residence along Grant Avenue in Vandergrift.

Chloe C. Kruse, 28, of Grant Avenue was listed in critical condition at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville as of Thursday night.

Police said Ronald J. Prettyman, 32, who was Kruse's boyfriend, also is in critical condition after he wounded himself.

Prettyman had lived with Kruse until they split several months ago, and was living elsewhere in the borough, Vandergrift police Chief Joe Caporali said.

Police said four gunshots were heard just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday along Grant Avenue. Kruse was shot three times in her abdomen, and Prettyman allegedly shot himself in the head, police said.

Caporali said the couple was separated but he frequently visited the residence to see their three children, ages 1 to 5.

The argument happened on the second floor of the residence. Police found a .380-caliber pistol.

Kruse's mother was inside the house at the time of the shooting and was taking care of the children.

