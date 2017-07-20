Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Vandergrift police ID couple involved in shooting
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 12:45 p.m.
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
Police investigate the scene of an apparent shooting on Grant Avenue in Vandergrift on Wednesday, July 19, 2017.

Updated 2 minutes ago

Authorities said Thursday a young mother underwent surgery for three bullet wounds she received Wednesday night in her residence along Grant Avenue in Vandergrift.

Chloe C. Kruse, 28, of Grant Avenue was listed in critical condition at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville as of Thursday night.

Police said Ronald J. Prettyman, 32, who was Kruse's boyfriend, also is in critical condition after he wounded himself.

Prettyman had lived with Kruse until they split several months ago, and was living elsewhere in the borough, Vandergrift police Chief Joe Caporali said.

Police said four gunshots were heard just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday along Grant Avenue. Kruse was shot three times in her abdomen, and Prettyman allegedly shot himself in the head, police said.

Caporali said the couple was separated but he frequently visited the residence to see their three children, ages 1 to 5.

The argument happened on the second floor of the residence. Police found a .380-caliber pistol.

Kruse's mother was inside the house at the time of the shooting and was taking care of the children.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.