Valley News Dispatch

Wagman Observatory holding star viewing party in Deer Lakes Park
Madasyn Czebiniak | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 4:12 p.m.
Jason Bridge | Valley News Dispatch
Tom Reiland, director of the Nicholas E. Wagman Observatory at Deer Lakes Park, Allegheny County, looks into the Brashear 11-inch refractor telescope at the observatory in Frazer Twp. on Aug. 25, 2012.
Valley News Dispatch
Tom Reiland, director of the Wagman Observatory at Deer Lakes Park in West Deer, looks into the Manka Memorial 21-inch Reflecting Telescope at the observatory.

Updated 8 hours ago

Those wishing to gaze upon the Hercules cluster can do so at the Nicholas E. Wagman Observatory in Deer Lakes Park.

The Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh is hosting star parties there on Friday July 28 and Saturday July 29. The festivities kick off at 8:40 p.m.

In addition to the cluster, visitors can see the moon almost a day before First Quarter and colorful ionized gas emissions of the Ring Nebula.

Admission is free.

AAAP members will be on site to help visitors use telescopes and answer questions. Free handouts, guides and booklets will also be provided.

Allegheny County executive Rich Fitzgerald said the star parties are a great way to spend a summer night and take advantage of what the observatory and AAAP have to offer.

“To see constellations and galaxies of light millions of miles away is an exciting opportunity to visually explore beyond what we see day to day,” Fitzgerald said in prepared remarks. “We are grateful for the AAAP volunteers and facilities that so generously provide us with such a unique experience.”

For more informaiton on the star parties click here or call 724-224-2510.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

