Valley News Dispatch

Public meeting scheduled for Logans Ferry Road closing, detour
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 3:27 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
A short bridge along Logans Ferry Road in Plum near Entrance Drive will be removed, not replaced, later this year. Photo taken Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.

A public meeting has been scheduled on the looming closing of Logans Ferry Road near the border of Plum and New Kensington, which will force thousands of drivers to find other ways around.

The meeting for the general public will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Plum municipal building, 4575 New Texas Road. Local officials will meet there an hour before.

An 81-year-old structurally deficient bridge north of Entrance Drive in Plum is slated to be removed as part of the state's rapid bridge replacement program. It once spanned a coal mine railroad spur that isn't there anymore.

But rather than replace the bridge, officials say the gap will be filled in.

According to PennDOT, about 12,000 vehicles travel through there every day.

Earlier this year, officials said the work would start in October, but now the tentative plan is to start in early to mid-September.

The meeting will focus on the construction schedule and detour.

Two different detour routes following state roads are planned, one for cars and another, longer one for trucks.

The detour for passenger cars is about 8 miles long using Logans Ferry Road, Sardis Road, Old Leechburg Road and Greensburg Road.

The truck detour, nearly 14 miles, uses the New Kensington and Oakmont bridges and excludes steep Logans Ferry Road.

Following a presentation at the start of the meeting, representatives from Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners will be available to discuss the bridge project and answer questions. Construction plans will be on display.

A letter announcing the start of construction will be mailed out two weeks in advance. Residents can sign up at the meeting to receive it.

The bridge is one of 558 statewide being replaced under the rapid bridge replacement project, a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

