Valley News Dispatch

Authorities search for Tarentum Bridge jumper, no one found
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 8:21 p.m.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Police and fire crews assemble at the Tarentum Marina on Thursday, July 20, 2017, as a search for a man who reportedly had jumped from the New Kensington end of the bridge was under way. The search failed to find anyone.
Louis B. Ruediger| Tribune-Review
A Eureka Hose Fire Co rescue boat is used to search under the Tarentum Bridge just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2017, after authorities received a report that someone may have jumped from the bridge.

Updated less than a minute ago

Authorities called off their search for a man who had reportedly scaled a fence and jumped from the Tarentum Bridge Thursday without finding anyone.

The search started shortly before 5 p.m. after James Drane, of Upper Burrell, reported having seen a man “flying” off the eastern side of the bridge, where there is a sidewalk and fence.

Drane said he was driving across the bridge toward New Kensington when he briefly saw the man on the river side of the fence. He said the man was white, in his mid-20s, and had brown hair.

Firefighters from New Kensington and Tarentum put boats in the water. One firefighter used a personal watercraft to help.

Police officers from several departments gathered at the Tarentum marina.

The search focused on the New Kensington end of the bridge, first in the Allegheny River and then onto the land underneath that side of the bridge.

Vegetation and terrain made the search difficult. A crew rappeled from underneath the bridge, but didn't see anything, New Kensington assistant fire Chief Ed Saliba Jr. said.

“We cut brush,” Saliba said. “We could not see where there were any indentations in the brush where something would have fell and crushed it.”

Boats were pulled from the water as storms and heavy rain moved in. New Kensington's fire boat sought shelter underneath the bridge.

A drone was brought in, but not used because of the blustery weather conditions, Saliba said.

New Kensington police Det. Sgt. James Horwatt said they believe Drane's report was credible, but he was the only witness.

“We thank all the agencies involved,” Horwatt said. “There were a lot of people out there looking for this person.”

Saliba said no rescue crews were injured in the search, which he said lasted about two hours.

Saliba said authorities would wait to see if a missing person report is made.

“Until we get any more information, we're not going to do another search,” Horwatt said.

Staff writer Chuck Biedka contributed. Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

