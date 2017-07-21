127 Harrison banners to be put up

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

By the end of August, motorists driving down Freeport Road or River Avenue in Harrison will have no trouble remembering where they are.

That's because 127 banners welcoming passersby to Harrison will be displayed from utility poles along both streets.

Township commissioners on Thursday approved a $16,700 contract with Airborne Promotions to produce the banners, which will be 2 feet wide by 4 feet long.

Airborne submitted the lowest of three bids the township received. All three companies are in Pittsburgh, township Commissioner Chuck Dizard said.

The banners will be made of a heavy, weather-resistant vinyl and will be forest green with white lettering. They will feature a large likeness of the Burtner House, a historic landmark in the community.

Dizard said he started working on the banner project last October, as a way to promote community pride and spiff up the township.

What makes the project even better is that not a dime of township money will be used to pay for the signs, Dizard said.

Instead, businesses paid $200 each and organizations and township families paid $150 each to sponsor a banner and have their names displayed along the bottom.

“Of the 127 banners — and we sold out — there are 77 for businesses and the rest are for families and organizations,” Dizard said.

He said 112 will be placed along Freeport Road through the Natrona Heights section, and the other 15 will be along River Avenue in the Natrona neighborhood.

“They'll be up year-round and, depending on the weather, they'll last three to five years,” Dizard said.

He estimates production of the signs will begin by mid-August and after they are made, it should not take longer than three days to put them up along both roads.

Tom Yerace is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.