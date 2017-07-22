Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Springdale delays action on several ordinances

George Guido | Saturday, July 22, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Springdale Council has delayed final approval on eight new and updated ordinances until Aug. 15 in order to adjust some of the proposals.

Solicitor Craig Alexander suggested at a meeting last week that some fine-tuning of the ordinances should be done, such as establishing a fee structure for door-to-door soliciting permits. Alexander will call nearby municipalities and recommend a fee for canvassers.

Residents would still be able to put “no soliciting” signs on their doors.

Also, a parking ordinance discusses some general borough ordinance violations that might be further explained.

“These need to be separate from the parking ordinances,” Councilman Frank Forbes said.

Under other ordinances to be voted on in August:

• Temporary or roll-away dumpsters couldn't be within the right of way of a public street. The public works department has complained that it's difficult to maneuver around the containers.

• A $20 fee would be charged to motorists who are locked out of cars and call police. Acting police Chief Derek Dayoub said a receipt would be issued and the motorist would be able to pay in cash within 24 hours, much like a parking ticket.

• Unattached trailers and boats would be prohibited from being parked on public streets or alleys for more than 24 hours.

• Handicapped parking spaces would have to be renewed every year. There would not be any fee, but applications would have to be done yearly because, in the past, some spaces were set aside for residents years after they had died or moved away.

• Open container alcohol consumption would be prohibited on public property.

• Address numbers would have to be placed on all buildings. “This is a safety and EMS ordinance,” Alexander said.

Several residents asked for clarifications on some of the ordinances, but no one voiced opposition to the proposals.

George Guido is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

