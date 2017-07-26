Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Lower Burrell fire department celebrates 75 years
Matthew Medsger | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 1:45 p.m.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Upper Burrell Fire Department members shown at the station on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The department is marking its 75th anniversary this year.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Volunteer firefighters Kjell Thompson (left), 21, of Upper Burrell, Brent Zanella (middle), 22, of Upper Burrell, and Jordan Malloy, 22, of Upper Burrell, walk by a ladder engine decorated for a portrait on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The department is marking its 75th anniversary.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
The Upper Burrell Volunteer Fire Deptartment decorated its ladder engine on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, for a portrait to celebrate 75 years of service.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Upper Burrell volunteer firefighters fill out tickets on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, for a fundraiser that will be held in December.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
A sign outside the Upper Burrell fire house notes the department's 75th anniversary.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
In this photo, Jimmy Antoniono and his wife are shown at the fire house to celebrate 30 years of service. The Antoniono family donated an acre of land to the Upper Burrell Volunteer Fire Department 75 years ago.

It all started 75 years ago with a borrowed pickup truck.

The men and women of the Upper Burrell Volunteer Fire Department will gather this weekend for an anniversary banquet, to celebrate those 75 years and reflect on how far the department has come since its humble beginnings in April 1942.

That borrowed pickup belonged to Jimmy Antoniono and, according to fire company President Mike Conley, Antoniono needed it back when it wasn't being used for firefighting.

Antoniono and his wife also donated the land along Seventh Street Road where the department's station now stands.

Upper Burrell wouldn't buy its own fire truck until four years later when a used, 250-gallon World War II Civil Defense vehicle was purchased.

The truck arrived in Upper Burrell painted yellow, and the color stuck – now all of the township's trucks are that same canary color.

In 1949, the department built its first tanker truck, which held 650 gallons of water. The truck was made to service parts of the rural community that lacked public water access.

According to Financial Secretary Jeff Ewing, the department has come a long way.

“We started with just the one-story building – you can see the original bricks of that building – and a borrowed truck,” he said. “Now we have two stories with a social club – we never had that before – and a five-bay fire hall.”

The township's fire department now includes more than 40 volunteer firefighters, 26 of whom are active. The department covers the 16 square miles of Upper Burrell and assists firefighters in neighboring communities.

Upper Burrell VFD's fleet has grown from that one borrowed truck to include a fire engine, a 2,100-gallon tanker truck, a rescue truck, several smaller trucks and an off-road response vehicle.

Ewing said times have changed substantially for fire departments in the more than 25 years that he has served the township – most notably, regarding training and new equipment.

“The biggest change has been the training requirements mandated by the state, and the cost of equipment,” Ewing said. The cost of operating a fire company, volunteer or otherwise, has become “extremely more expensive,” he said.

Last year, the department responded to more than 300 calls for aid, and Chief Brian Fitch said Upper Burrell VFD has averaged more than 275 calls annually for several years.

Fitch agreed with Ewing's assessment, saying that training requirements have grown more rigourous even in the 15 years since he joined the department.

Recruitment, according to Conley and Fitch, also has been an issue in recent years. Also, many companies, not including Upper Burrell, now deliver advanced life support services and are stretched thinner than before, Ewing said.

Ewing said those interested in joining the department should reach out to the fire chief.

“We take people from all walks of live — anybody, anytime, anywhere — we take them all,” he said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.

