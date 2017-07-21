Sean Spicer press secretary tenure brief, but memorable
White House press Secretary Sean Spicer announced his resignation Friday.
The New York Times reported that Spicer disagreed with the appointment of New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as communications director.
Breaking News: Sean Spicer resigned as White House press secretary https://t.co/UV3w9O5KZS— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 21, 2017
President Trump had asked Spicer to stay on, the Times reported, but Spicer told Trump he believed the appointment was a major mistake, according to a person with direct knowledge of the exchange.
Spicer's tenure may have been short, but he may have become one of the best-known White House press secretaries, in large part due to the parodies of him, including Melissa McCarthy's remarkable transformation, and motorized podium on Saturday Night Live:
Spicer's press conferences were often confrontational with reporters. Depictions of the conferences were in one skit portrayed as more like a kindergarten class:
Spicer often took the news media to task for its coverage of the Trump administration, starting right out of the gate over the attendance at Trump's inauguration:
Spicer was often charged with dodging or not answering questions:
Take a look back at the times former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer dodged questions at the podium. More: https://t.co/FAJwiHtfcV pic.twitter.com/9cY12AtLuQ— NBC News (@NBCNews) July 21, 2017
Mother Jones offered an "in memoriam" of Spicer's best moments:
Sean Spicer has resigned. Watch the best moments of his brief reign https://t.co/jBc3xxVYpi— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) July 21, 2017
CNN was also quick to offer a "Best of Sean Spicer" highlight reel:
Sean Spicer's time as White House press secretary was eventful. Watch some of his most controversial moments: https://t.co/FIobr79cdT pic.twitter.com/QfhWR3FmCA— CNN (@CNN) July 21, 2017
