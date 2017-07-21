Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Sean Spicer press secretary tenure brief, but memorable
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, July 21, 2017, 12:45 p.m.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, January 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. It was reported Friday that Spicer resigned over the hiring of Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director.

White House press Secretary Sean Spicer announced his resignation Friday.

The New York Times reported that Spicer disagreed with the appointment of New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as communications director.

President Trump had asked Spicer to stay on, the Times reported, but Spicer told Trump he believed the appointment was a major mistake, according to a person with direct knowledge of the exchange.

Spicer's tenure may have been short, but he may have become one of the best-known White House press secretaries, in large part due to the parodies of him, including Melissa McCarthy's remarkable transformation, and motorized podium on Saturday Night Live:

Spicer's press conferences were often confrontational with reporters. Depictions of the conferences were in one skit portrayed as more like a kindergarten class:

Spicer often took the news media to task for its coverage of the Trump administration, starting right out of the gate over the attendance at Trump's inauguration:

Spicer was often charged with dodging or not answering questions:

Mother Jones offered an "in memoriam" of Spicer's best moments:

CNN was also quick to offer a "Best of Sean Spicer" highlight reel:

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

