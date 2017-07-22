Local GOP committees back Trump in White House shakeup

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The recent resignation of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer following the appointment a new communications director indicates that President Donald Trump will now turn his attention to jobs and the economy and away from D.C. drama.

At least, that was the take of representatives from several local Republican Party Committees who gathered Saturday at Deer Lakes Park in Tarentum.

Bronco Brnardic, chair of the West Deer Republican committee, stressed it is still too early into Trump's term to judge the merits of his policies. But he also said that the move to install Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as head of White House communications at the six-month mark of Trump's presidency is a sign that the Commander in Chief is done dealing with political shenanigans.

“This president is a businessman, and he makes business decisions. If one person doesn't work out in a job, he'll move right down the line to the next person,” he said at the weekend picnic and party meet-and-greet. “This drama has to end.”

According to Brnardic, Trump — a billionaire New York City real estate mogul — is more in touch with what it is like to live in places such as Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia, where the economy has fallen behind more-metropolitan parts of the country, than past presidents.

Brnardic also said that Trump's business-focused attitude has definitely been good for the party, bringing younger, enthusiastic voters to the table in a way that hasn't been seen in the past.

One of those — 21-year-old Bryan Madeya — serves as chair of the Pine Township Republican Committee. Madeya said his interest in politics started during Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney's failed bid for the nation's highest office in 2012. Romney impressed Madeya, enough so that he decided to help support the party.

When Madeya joined his local Republican committee, he said there were only a few people involved. By the end of the Trump campaign, however, the committee comprised nearly two dozen active members.

The expanded interest is a direct result of Trump's message, Madeya said.

“We've been busy, and we always have something going on, whereas before the committee wasn't doing much of anything” he said.

Madeya said that Spicer's resignation on Friday wasn't unexpected.

“I don't think he was ready for the job,” Madeya said.

Dave Majernik, Vice-Chair of Allegheny County's Republican committee, agreed but said not to read into it too much.

“I don't think it's really a big deal. It's a hard job, and I think (Spicer) took an aggressive stance that didn't rub people right,” Majernik said. “I think Scaramucci will take a different approach, but I don't think you will see a huge difference.”

Roger Valente, chair of the Quaker Valley committee, is the son of Italian immigrants and a former New York City police officer. Valente said that, in New York, Scaramucci is a bit of a legend and that his appointment is great news for the country.

“He knows money, and he worked his way up from the bottom,” he said.

According to Valente, Scaramucci is an outsider much like the president and is untouched by the daily grind of Washington politics. Valente thinks this will give him an edge when representing Trump and the White House.

“Spicer got walked all over,” he said. “They won't be able to do that to Scaramucci.”

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.