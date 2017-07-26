Blight, trash top Harrison residents' complaints

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dilapidated properties continue to draw the ire of Harrison residents but officials say they're fighting blight at a disadvantage.

Properties on Ivanhoe, Greenwich and Sycamore streets drew much of the attention from residents, who complained to township commissioners about the eyesores.

Resident Phil Cottone said a structure adjacent to his home on Greenwich has been empty for “about eight to 10 years.”

Township engineer Ray Antonelli told Cottone it's very difficult to demolish a home attached to another in a row of houses.“Restoration is the big problem,” Antonelli said. “The township is limited to what we can do.”The former Penn Salt Co. built the row houses on Greenwich in 1869, four years after the Civil War ended.

“Sadly, we don't have the resources at this time to take it down,” Commissioner Chuck Dizard said. “We received $40,000 this year to demolish buildings; it doesn't last long.”

Solicitor Emily Mueller explained to residents the lengthy process of seeking current property owners, condemnation and other steps municipalities have to take in order to raze abandoned structures.

“Now, all the buildings have to be inspected for asbestos,” commissioners President Bill Poston said. “What used to cost $3,000 or $4,000 to take down a building is now about $20,000 because of the asbestos rule.”

The federal Environmental Protection Agency updated asbestos rules in 2010 to address residential demolitions by municipalities. Asbestos surveys became mandatory for each building targeted for demolition and, if the material is found, the municipality must pay a permit fee and a licensed contractor must remove the asbestos.

Dizard said money has been allocated to raze a home on Ivanhoe this year, once the asbestos impact has been determined. Commissioners in late June awarded a $3,500 contract to Allegheny Global Environmental Consultants Inc. to test seven dilapidated structures in preparation for demolitions.

Trash pickup concerns addressed

Some Harrison officials said they've received complaints about trash collection in the township and the contractor, Morrow Refuse Inc., is advising customers to contact the company's office.

John Morrow of the Tarentum-based company said this week that customers the can call the office at 724-265-2491.

“We have two lines and people can call between 9 (a.m.) and 3 (p.m.),” Morrow said. “We'll give them a call back if they leave a message.”

Commissioners recently said they've received complaints about Morrow missing homes on pickup days and other issues.

Dizard said recently he inspected the township's contract with Morrow, and believes the contract's standards are “not being respected” by the company. Other commissioners talked about scheduling a meeting with the contractor, which Morrow said he would welcome.

“We feel we're living up to the contract,” Morrow said. “But if there are any problems, it can be changed at any time.” The current contract, Morrow's third with Harrison, runs through Dec. 31.

George Guido is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Tom Yerace contributed to this story.