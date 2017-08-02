West Deer gears up for 14th annual Community Days

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Firefighters have entertained scores of people over the years with Battle of the Barrel events.

But in a different twist in West Deer, youths will stage their own water battle at the 14th annual Community Days on Friday and Saturday at Bairdford Park.

The kids' competition starting at 6:45 p.m. Saturday will be among many scheduled activities at the community event. Three age groups — 6 to 8, 9 to 11 and 12 to 14 — will take part.

“Garden hoses are actually used,” said Bev Jordan, West Deer's parks and recreation chairwoman. “The kids love it, especially getting wet when it's hot.”

Hours for Community Days are from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, when the event will be capped by a Zambelli fireworks display.

One of the highlights Friday night is the 10th annual community parade, at 6:30 p.m.“The parade will start at St. Victor's Church on Bairdford Road,” said West Deer police Chief Jon Lape, who has helped extensively with the event planning. “There'll be games and food supplied by nonprofit organizations. Everything is free.”

Another featured event is Touch-a-Truck, from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

“There will be fire trucks and heavy equipment there,” Jordan said. “The kids can get pictures taken on the vehicles, and they will practice the stop, drop and crawl from the firefighters.”

Saturday morning's focus will be the annual 1-mile walk/5K run to support breast cancer awareness and research.

“There's a $10 charge for anyone who wants to run or walk,” Lape said. “We had 135 registered as of late last week, a combination of runners and walkers. It starts at 10:30.”

New this year will be a performance by magician Dan Kuniak from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The Ridge Runners Car Show will be at 8 p.m. Friday.

“We'll also have bingo, hay rides both nights and exotic birds,” said Jordan, now in her sixth year on the parks and recreation board, and in her third as chairwoman.

“It's a good community project,” Lape said of Community Days. “We have a 30-square-mile township. There's so much economic diversity, and the population is spread out.

“This gives a chance for residents to get to know others from the churches, fire departments and other organizations. It's fun for the whole family, and there will be no alcohol on the premises.”

Organizers are keeping their fingers crossed that the weather will cooperate. The rain date for the fireworks display is 10 p.m. Sunday.

A complete list of community days activities can be found on the township's website at westdeertownship.com, under news and announcements.

George Guido is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.